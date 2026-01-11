EXPERTS: Interest rate on hold in 2026? Bank on it

When the Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25% in December, it sent a strong signal it would hold the rate until the Canadian economy or other factors forced its hand to make a move.

In its statement in December, the bank said the rate is “about the right level” to manage inflation and economic challenges as well as damage from tariffs.

With a new year and a new Bank of Canada rate announcement schedule upon us, Canadian Mortgage Professional polled economists on their predictions of what those announcements might be.

Some said a year-long hold on rates, while others said a hold for the first six months, followed by rate hikes to end the year.

Derek Holt of Scotiabank Economics is of the mind its the latter, adding the hikes in the second half of 2026 would be in the area of .5%, saying the current rate already might be .25% to .5% too low.

Alberta-based chief economist at Servus Credit Union, Charles St-Arnaud, suggested a long-term hold: “The overall message from the decision is that the global and Canadian economies have been resilient in the face of the US tariffs,” he said, adding “the threshold for a cut is relatively high and would require a significant deterioration of the outlook.”