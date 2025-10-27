Experts say bank on a Bank of Canada rate cut on Wednesday

As the days get shorter and chillier, Canada’s economy also cooled in September from August, pointing to an expected cut of .25% to the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate on Oct. 29, taking the rate to 2.25% from 2.5%.

StatCan’s initial estimate for September’s retail sales is a drop of 0.7%, which will likely look weaker in volumes, due to increases in prices.

“Despite a decent August report, the disappointing September flash highlights the underlying weakness in Canadian retail spending,” Shelly Kaushik, senior economist at Bank of Montreal, told Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP).

“Net risks remain to the downside given ongoing trade uncertainty, keeping the Bank of Canada on its dovish path. We continue to believe that the bank isn’t done easing just yet.”

According to CMP, Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets said, “retail sales volumes haven’t changed much since December, a reflection of weak consumer confidence because of US tariff uncertainty and a softer job market, which would justify an intertest rate cut.”

Bradley Saunders, North America economist at Capital Economics, told CMP, “The solid rebound in retail sales in August will not do much to spare the economy from a sharp slowdown in consumption growth in the third quarter given the similar-sized fall in sales expected in September.”