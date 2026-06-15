Canadian

FACT CHECK: What mainstream coverage leaves out about Mutchmor Public School cancelled 'pride month drag storytime'

CTV released an article on Mutchmor Public School cancelling their "drag storytime event" claiming administrators pulled the event after it raised concerns about "curricular alignment." — so the Western Standard decided to fact check the claims.
Mutchmor Public School
Mutchmor Public SchoolImage courtesy of X
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Ottawa
Drag Queens
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Mutchmor Public School
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Western Standard
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