FACT CHECK: What mainstream coverage leaves out about Mutchmor Public School cancelled 'pride month drag storytime'

A recent CTV News Ottawa article on the cancellation of a "pride month drag queen storytime" at Mutchmor Public School presents a straightforward explanation: administrators pulled the event after it raised concerns about "curricular alignment."However, a closer examination of the facts reported in the article reveals several details that complicate that narrative.While there is no evidence that Mutchmor Public School opposed the event from the outset, the available information suggests the "storytime" had already received considerable support within the school before it was ultimately cancelled.The Western Standard has decided to sift through the recent article and fact-check their claims..The claim was that the event was cancelled due to "questions about curricular alignment."CTV quoted school administrators as saying:"This activity, while intended to promote literacy and themes of equity, diversity and visibility in a unique and memorable way, has raised questions about curricular alignment."This statement is accurate to the extent as it reflects the school's explanation, the problem is that the article provides little evidence supporting the explanation itself.The school does not identify:Which curriculum expectations were reviewed.What concerns were raised.Who raised them.When those concerns first emerged..Fact Check: The school had already approved the eventCTV reports that:"Another email sent to parents earlier in the month said the school would be welcoming Adrianna Exposée." A drag performer.Notably, before cancelling the event, principal Sandy Miller and vice-principal Marc Laliberté told parents the presentation was “intended to promote literacy and themes of equity, diversity and visibility in a unique and memorable way,” according to correspondence obtained by CTV News Ottawa.The event was not merely proposed; it had already been approved, organized, scheduled, and communicated to families. In other words, the school had already decided the event was appropriate enough to place on its calendar.That fact raises an obvious question: If the event lacked curriculum alignment, why was it approved in the first place? .Fact Check: The school described the event as educationalCTV quotes in the email sent out June 1: "In each storytime session, Ms. Exposée will read aloud an age-appropriate picture book chosen by your child's teacher.""The goal is to foster a love of reading through acceptance in a unique and engaging way."This description sounds remarkably similar to many literacy-based programs already hosted in Ontario schools.Notedly, teachers select the books, were described as "age-appropriate," and the stated objective was "acceptance and inclusion." Making it more for educational purposes rather than entertainment. The school's earlier description therefore appears difficult to reconcile with the later suggestion that curriculum concerns suddenly emerged..Fact Check: This was not the first "drag queen storytime" event.According to CTV, drag performer, Adrianna Exposée, had already participated in a previous event at Mutchmor.This means that administrators were already familiar with the performer, knew the format, and knew the content shared to students. This denies the speculation that the school suddenly discovered what a "drag storytime" involved.Those themes closely resemble the "inclusion and belonging" objectives publicly promoted by the board.CTV has not reported why a format previously deemed acceptable was suddenly deemed problematic..Fact Check: The school says the event promoted values already endorsed by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB)CTV notes that the OCDSB website "encourages schools to participate in Pride Month." The school board states that schools are encouraged to recognize Pride Month, although activities may differ from school to school.The board's public position is clearly supportive of Pride Month participation.Meanwhile, Mutchmor's original invitation described the event as promoting "love and celebrating our differences."The problem with this explanation is that the school has not identified which curriculum expectations were reviewed or why the concern emerged after the event had already been planned..Fact Check: The only person identifying a cause is the performerThe only person cited by CTV who offered a possible reason for the cancellation was the performer.Adrianna Exposée told the outlet she believed parental pushback led to the decision, though no details were provided.CTV reports:"Exposée says the cancellation was due to parental pushback."However, immediately notes:"but didn't provide more details."Parents routinely voice concerns about school programming, guest speakers and classroom activities. Public schools exist to educate children, and parents have a legitimate interest in what occurs during the school day.At the same time, there is currently no public evidence confirming:The number of complaints.The content of complaints.Whether complaints affected the decision.Some parents had come forward to share their disappointment of the event cancelation, including parent Chris Kamel to the Ottawa Citizen. “I was disappointed and a bit confused by the decision,” parent Chris Kamel told the Ottawa Citizen. “This was an event that had been put on before, was approved by school administrators and was intended to promote literacy and inclusive values. It was unclear in what way this ‘raised questions about curricular alignment.’”At present, parental pushback seems to be an allegation rather than an established fact..According to reports, the event had already been approved, and the chool seemed to have been supportive of it. The Western Standard has reached out to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, which Mutchmor Public School is part of, for a comment but no one answered.