FALL BUDGET: Quietly incorporating DEI in other projects

The federal government’s 2025 budget presents itself as a plan for growth, innovation and productivity, but a close reading shows how Ottawa’s view of diversity and inclusion has shifted. The words themselves rarely appear, yet the principles that once stood under the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion banner have been folded into a few targeted programs and workforce initiatives.The clearest example is the creation of an Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation. It appears under the section called Harnessing Our Strengths, alongside items like the Major Projects Office and Major Project Financing. .The new corporation is meant to give indigenous groups access to capital for investments in large resource and infrastructure projects. The goal is to help indigenous communities buy into projects that have traditionally been built on their territories without their participation.It would act as a Crown-backed guarantor, making it easier for First Nations to secure loans and take ownership stakes in projects such as pipelines or energy developments.The budget does not attach a specific price to the program, but the measure sits within a block of spending worth hundreds of billions for infrastructure and industrial development.It is presented less as social policy and more as a tool for economic inclusion..The budget also highlights the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and the Union Training and Innovation Program. Both are listed under the government’s effort to build a “skilled workforce meeting the needs of an evolving economy.”These programs aim to expand opportunities for young people and workers who face barriers to entering trades or technical professions. The youth strategy provides wage subsidies and job placements for marginalized youth, while the union training program funds equipment and curriculum upgrades to help apprentices, including women, newcomers and racialized Canadians.The government describes this as a way to align labour-market policy with equity goals, though the funding is folded into a broader $210 billion package for skills and research rather than given its own line item..Another measure, recruiting international talent, is described as a way to fill skills shortages and attract global experts in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.It may not appear to be a diversity program, but its intent is to sustain a multicultural labour force and make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to work in Canada.It connects inclusion with competitiveness, positioning immigration as a source of innovation rather than a separate social priority..Outside the main budget items, a few smaller initiatives keep the DEI theme alive. The National Anti-Racism Fund, operated by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, continues to distribute roughly $7 million annually to local projects.Within the federal public service, diversity and accessibility programs remain in place, with training on bias, employment equity targets and 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion efforts. These are not new measures, and none received significant new funding in 2025.What stands out most in this budget is how DEI has been integrated into economic strategy rather than treated as a separate policy pillar..Earlier budgets under the same government featured full “Gender and Diversity Impact Statements” and clear equity-based spending lines. In 2025, those have largely disappeared.The inclusive language remains, but it is applied to productivity, skills development and infrastructure. The government has redefined inclusion as participation in the economy.The shift is subtle but significant. It moves away from funding programs that directly target discrimination or systemic barriers and toward policies that promise access through employment and investment. By embedding equity goals in broader economic measures, the government avoids the controversy that has surrounded DEI in recent years while still claiming progress on inclusion..The trade-off is transparency. None of the major initiatives include specific targets or outcome metrics related to equity or representation. It is unclear how success will be measured, or how much of the overall spending will reach the people it is meant to benefit.In scale, the identifiable DEI-related spending represents a tiny fraction of the government’s $1.08 trillion budget. Yet these initiatives mark a turning point.Ottawa’s new approach suggests that diversity and inclusion are now seen as part of economic policy rather than social spending. The Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation, the youth and union training programs, and the international talent strategy all tie inclusion to productivity..They aim to open economic participation to a wider range of Canadians and newcomers without separating the effort from the broader goal of growth.Whether this quiet redefinition of inclusion delivers real results will depend on how these programs are implemented.For now, the 2025 budget tells a story of a government that still believes in inclusion but has changed the language. Diversity is no longer about redistributing opportunity; it is about joining the market.