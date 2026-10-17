UPDATED: Seven reported killed, dozens wounded after disaster at CFB Wainwright

OTTAWA — Canadian military personnel have been killed and others injured following a fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed.A live-fire training exercise hit a gas line or gas well on the base causing an explosion around 4 p.m. MT, multiple Canadian Armed Forces sources told Global News.They reported seven military personnel were killed and dozens injured.McGuinty told reporters Saturday evening that the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and provincial authorities were responding to the incident, but declined to say how many people had died or been injured.CBC News reports it spoke to a doctor at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, who says, “This number of patients [in Wainwright] would overwhelm the city of Edmonton and that is why we are clearing our decks and mobilizing to respond as if it was our own city. It is more patients than any of us want to count right now. It’s a disaster. It’s a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster.”“I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory,” McGuinty told reporters. “This is a very, very active and delicate situation.”“I am saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” McGuinty said.The cause of the fire remains unclear, with federal officials saying an investigation is underway.Asked whether weapons or munitions had exploded at the military base, McGuinty did not confirm the suggestion.“This is a very, very active and delicate situation,” he said.The minister said the RCMP was involved in investigating the incident, while military personnel and local emergency services continued their response.Alberta MP Dane Lloyd said in a social media post there was an explosion and fire in high winds.“Hearing terrible news out of CFB Wainwright,” Mr. Lloyd wrote. “Please keep our soldiers, their families and the community of Wainwright in your prayers. God be with them all.”.He said the nearby community of Wainwright was helping with firefighting efforts and hospital support.Asked whether the fire had been brought under control, McGuinty said it was still being closely monitored.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the incident as a “significant and tragic fire” affecting military personnel stationed at the base..“We are learning of a significant and tragic fire at CFB Wainwright today that is affecting many of our brave military personnel,” Smith said in a statement.“Alberta’s government is in close contact with the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney as this situation evolves.”Smith thanked first responders and those caring for the people affected.McGuinty said he had been in contact with Prime Minister Carney, Smith, senior military leadership and other officials as the response continued.Asked whether he could recall a comparable incident at a Canadian military base, McGuinty said he could not remember anything similar during his time as defence minister or in recent memory.The minister said more information would be released as authorities established what happened.“At this time, our thoughts are with the families and with everyone impacted by this tragic event,” he said.Prime Minister Mark Carney also addressed the incident Saturday, describing it as a serious situation that had caused a major fire at the Alberta military base.“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta,” Carney said in a statement.“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”Carney said Ottawa was working closely with Alberta and local authorities, adding that he and Smith remained in direct contact.“Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our relevant ministers and officials,” he said..Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre offered his support."Pray for Wainwright, everyone. There has been a serious incident that caused a fire at CFB Wainwright. Thank you to the brave firefighters and emergency responders working to save lives. I have spoken to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence to offer our support to everyone on the base and in the community. To everyone in the area, please stay safe, follow local emergency instructions, and keep roads clear for first responders."."Saskatchewan has deployed resources to Alberta and is ready to provide more if required to assist in responding to the serious incident at CFB Wainwright. Our hearts are with all those affected at CFB Wainwright and in the surrounding communities, as well as the first responders and those on the front lines of this tragic incident," said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe .