February home sales in Canada down from January; prices could decline going forward

CALGARY — Home sales across Canada in February declined 1.3% from January and dropped 8.1% from February 2025 according to a new report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“February saw a continuation of the quieter levels of activity recorded in January, although there was some indication things were starting to pick up speed toward the end of the month,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

“2026 is still ultimately expected to be a story about pent-up first-time buyer demand finally seeing a chance to enter the market."

"They’ve had to wait a long time for mortgage rates to find a bottom, but some will no doubt continue to hold off for a bottom in prices in some Ontario and British Columbia markets.”

Also down from January’s numbers were new listings (-3.9%) and the home price index (-0.6%).

There were 151,850 active listings at the end of February, up 3.7% from a year earlier but 12.3% below the long-term average for that time of year.

“Across the country, there were five months of inventory in the supply chain, which is in line with the long-term average for the measure,” said Cathcart. “However, the national average masks wide regional differences, with no province currently at that level and only a handful of local markets close to it.”