Federal budget could force a Bank of Canada rate cut in December

The deficit-laden budget brought down by the Mark Carney Liberal government on Tuesday could force the Bank of Canada’s hand to further cut its overnight rate on Dec. 10.

The bank lowered the rate to 2.25% from 2.5% on Oct. 29, saying at the time it was satisfied the new rate was sufficient to support the Canadian economy and contain inflation, but the new budget could be too restrained to boost the slowing Canadian economy, say economists.

At its rate announcement in October, the bank said Canada’s economy was in the midst of a structural shift due to US tariffs and the subsequent unravelling of trade patterns and supply chains.

“The structural damage caused by the trade conflict reduces the capacity of the economy and adds costs. This limits the role that monetary policy can play to boost demand while maintaining low inflation,” the bank said in a statement.

At the time, market watchers felt the bank was looking to Ottawa to stimulate the economy, in addition to its rate cut.

The feds' budget, however, puts the emphasis on long-term spending, offering little short-term stimulus, which could lead to a rate cut in December, said Bradley Saunders in a note to clients on Wednesday.