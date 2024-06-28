Federal committee releases report about Canada’s Black Justice Strategy

The Canadian government has confirmed the Steering Group on Canada’s Black Justice Strategy published its report about making the criminal justice system fairer for black people. By publishing the report, the Canadian government said the Steering Group is based on an intersectional, anti-black racism, and anti-oppression lens responding to and reflecting the diverse histories, backgrounds, experiences and regional realities of black Canadians. “I welcome the report and am pleased to share it publicly, given its importance in guiding the work ahead, with our partners,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani in a Thursday press release.Virani described the tome as a “history-making report that lays the groundwork for policies, programs and legislation that will help build a fairer, more effective justice system, confront systemic anti-black racism and address the disparities that limit opportunities and increase marginalization and overrepresentation for black people in our justice system.”This report sets out 114 recommendations to address anti-black racism and systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system that has led to the overrepresentation of black people in it. The recommendations include eight overarching accountability measures. Some of the recommendations include considerations for reparations, decarceration targets, more racial elements in the Criminal Code of Canada, and dedicated courts and government departments for black people. It is broken down into five categories— social determinants of justice; policing; courts and legislation; corrections; and parole, re-entry, and reintegration. The report identifies actions to transform the criminal justice system to ensure all people in Canada receive equal treatment before and under the law. The Canadian government said it reflects the outcomes of the consultations and engagements with black communities in fall 2023, which were organized and conducted by 12 black-led community organizations across Canada. In response, it said Justice Canada will develop and release a government plan to address anti-black racism, systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of black people in the criminal justice system. Steering Group member and report co-author Akwasi Owusu-Bempah called justice “not a destination but a journey we must all embark upon together.”“By recognizing and addressing the systemic inequities faced by black communities, we pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable Canada," said Owusu-Bempah. "Canada’s Black Justice Strategy serves as a beacon of hope, guiding us toward a future where every individual is afforded the dignity, respect, and fairness they deserve.”Steering Group member and report co-author Zilla Jones pointed out one of the foundational principles of this report was it must prioritize the voices and experiences of Canada’s black communities and their histories. “What came through most to me was not only the terrible injustices our people still live with as a legacy of enslavement and colonialism, but the great resilience of black Canadians," said Jones. This ordeal comes after a Canadian government report recommended in 2023 universities mandate anti-black racism training and establish an award for black excellence.READ MORE: Gov’t report recommends mandating anti-black racism training in universities“A wider range of topics may be explored to understand the implications of blackness,” said Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council advisors. “We must remember black studies are not about integration and assimilation into the ways of the dominant society.”