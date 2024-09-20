Canadian

Federal firearm ‘buyback’ has yet to collect a single gun $67 million and four years later

Firearms groups warns posties could be 'target for organized crime' if Canada Post collects guns for Trudeau Liberals
Firearms groups warns posties could be 'target for organized crime' if Canada Post collects guns for Trudeau LiberalsWestern Standard/Meta AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abuse Of The Nova Scotia Tragedy
Mass Shooting
Assault Weapons
Guns Buyback
Senate Leader Don Plett

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news