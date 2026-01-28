Federal government announces refugees and asylum seekers to co-pay for healthcare starting May

The federal government has announced that starting May 1, refugees and asylum seekers will have to co-pay for their healthcare. In a statement released Tuesday, the government said that the co-payment plan will apply to sponsored refugees and asylum claimants. Refugees and asylum claimants will now be asked to pay 30% of the cost of dental, optometry, and physiotherapy as well as a $4 flat rate per prescription. "Introducing co-payments will help keep supplemental health care accessible for eligible beneficiaries while responsibly managing growing demand," the statement reads. "This change supports the long-term sustainability of the IFHP (Interim Federal Health Program) so it can continue providing essential support to current and future beneficiaries."Those affected by this will be asked to pay the amounts incurred directly to the healthcare providers..The statement does mention that some coverage will still remain for refugees and asylum seekers, doctor visits and hospital care will still be covered with no payment required."Basic health care benefits, including doctor visits and hospital care, will remain fully covered under the IFHP, with no co-payments required."This co-payment model is a scaled-down version of a Harper-era motion to cut healthcare access for refugees and asylum seekers, a motion that was removed during the Trudeau administration.This motion also comes as government data shows that asylum claims have almost halved from the 190,039 claims in 2024 to 108,060 claims in 2025.