Federal NDP rejects gas tax cuts as Alberta NDP pushes suspension

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Avi Lewis is rejecting gas tax cuts as a solution to rising living costs, putting him at odds with both provincial NDP leaders and the federal government’s approach to fuel affordability.Speaking on Parliament Hill Thursday, Lewis said tax cuts on fuel are an ineffective way to address cost-of-living pressures.“I think that tax cuts just manifestly do not resolve the crisis of the cost of living,” Lewis said, adding they are “a very expensive and inefficient way” to respond to rising prices. His comments contrast with Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, who is urging Alberta’s United Conservative government to suspend the provincial fuel tax as gas prices rise.“They’re not willing to act, even though gas prices have gone up 40 cents a litre in a month,” Nenshi said, calling for immediate relief..Carla Beck, who leads the NDP opposition in Saskatchewan, has made similar calls.“Suspending the tax would show some decency and compassion for the insurmountable affordability struggle that people in this province are facing,” Beck said.The federal government has taken a different approach. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told Western Standard that Ottawa has already acted by suspending the federal excise fuel tax.“Listen, we’ve done our part… we’ve suspended the excise fuel tax… it’s already showing at the pump,” Champagne said.He added that further action now falls to provincial governments.“We’re proud to do our part… it’s for the province to decide what they want to do to help their own citizens,” he said.The differing positions highlight a divide not only between federal and provincial governments, but within the NDP itself, as leaders take contrasting approaches to addressing affordability tied to fuel prices.