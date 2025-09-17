Federal Reserve cuts US interest rates; Canadian economy should benefit

Hot on the heels of the Bank of Canada cutting its overnight rate by .25% on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) followed suit with its own .25% cut.

It is the first cut by the Fed since December 2024, coming after US President Donald Trump exerted pressure on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut the rate, or be cut from his job.

The cut moves the Fed rate in the range of 4% to 4.25% and indicates concerns about the state of the US labour market, which is slowing, and outweighing worries about inflation.

"The labour market is really cooling off," Powell said in a news conference Wednesday following the rate-cut announcement.

The pressure on Powell from Trump included attacks on Powell for not lowering rates sooner, and an effort to unseat a Biden-era Fed appointee over accusations of mortgage fraud, according to NBC News.

Up until Wednesday, Powell resisted the pressure and maintained the Fed’s dual mandate of keeping both unemployment and inflation low meant it needed to use caution to not overheat the economy, risking a return to rapidly rising prices.

“We’ve done very large rate hikes and very large rate cuts in the last five years, and you tend to do those at a time when you feel that policy is out of place and needs to move quickly to a new place,” said Powell at the news conference. “That’s not at all what I feel.”