OTTAWA — Canada's largest federal public service union is calling on the Carney government to criminalize certain forms of residential school "denialism", to increase funding for aboriginal organizations and to strengthen the consultation requirements for major infrastructure projects.The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), with over 240,000 members, kicked off its National Indigenous Justice Lobby Day on Parliament Hill Monday with PSAC reps scheduled to meet MPs and senators.PSAC National President Sharon DeSousa said the union is calling on Ottawa to back Bill C-254, which would impose criminal penalties for the wilful promotion of hatred against aboriginal peoples through the denial, minimization or justification of the residential school system."The federal government blew an opportunity by not backing the key changes to the Combating Hate Act," DeSousa told reporters."PSAC is calling on the Government to back legislation including Bill C-254 which would criminalize the willful promotion of hatred against indigenous peoples by denying, minimizing or justifying the residential school system.".Federal funding for residential school 'grave' searches remains uncertain beyond 2027.The union also wants ongoing federal funding for public education programs designed to combat residential school "denialism."“Reconciliation cannot move forward when the truth is under attack," said Desousa.PSAC's demands go as far as federal infrastructure approvals, with their reps warning that the very legislation designed to speed up major projects could in fact be to the detriment of Indigenous rights.James Marchand, representative of the union's National Indigenous Peoples' Circle, took issue with Bill C-39, saying it would be detrimental to consultation with affected communities if projects were fast-tracked."Indigenous rights are being set aside in order to enable the major projects," said Marchand.He referred to First Nations leaders' concerns about the federal government's approach to infrastructure development."They should never again be asked to sacrifice their rights in the name of progress.".The union is also calling on Ottawa to fully implement the 231 Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.PSAC is calling for a National Red Dress Alert system for missing aboriginal women and girls and for increased funding of aboriginal-led organizations."A national crisis requires immediate action, not empty promises," said Desousa.Access to drinking water on the First Nations reserves was another key issue at the news conference.DeSousa said 38 long-term drinking water advisories were still in place across 36 First Nations communities as of September and attributed this to successive federal governments' failure to meet their commitments."The federal government committed to phasing out long-term advisories by 2021. They've failed to meet that deadline, and progress has ground to a halt," she said..Ottawa commits $5M to combat residential school 'denialism' .PSAC is calling for amendments to the First Nations Clean Water Act to ensure stable infrastructure funding and to recognize access to safe drinking water as a human right.The union also wants environmental racism considered in federal reviews of major projects."If Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver had a drinking water advisory then action would be immediate," DeSousa said."Indigenous communities deserve the same level of urgency."Michelle Woods (Ontario woman's rep on PSAC's National Indigenous Peoples' Circle) has taken issue with the proposed federal public service cuts, warning they could negatively affect the delivery of Indigenous programs."While the government has committed billions to Indigenous programs in Budget 2026, it's also cutting the very public service jobs that are required to deliver on that commitment," Woods said..These cuts would result in slower service delivery, delayed funding agreements and reimbursements, and weaker program oversight.Asked whether the lobbying effort was connected to the union's collective bargaining calendar, DeSousa said it wasn't."No. This is about doing the right thing. This is about reconciliation and being an ally to our (not just our members) indigenous communities," she said.DeSousa said the union had held over 20 meetings with MPS and intended to keep up the pressure beyond Monday's event."This is not going to be a one-off lobby," she said. "This is going to be a continuation, and this is a priority for PSAC."