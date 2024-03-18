Feds paid profane TikTok host

Records show Canadian Heritage paid thousands of dollars to a Toronto pundit who disparaged Conservatives in a series of profane TikToks, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Dylan Horner will be required to come to Ottawa to create content on Canada Day programming,” said Canadian Heritage in a document. “Dylan Horner will have special backstage access to produce behind the scenes content but will need to be accompanied by a member of Department of Canadian Heritage staff.”Documents indicated Horner was the best paid of any social media influencer subsidized by Canadian Heritage in 2022. They showed he was paid $9,000 plus expenses for a brief appearance in Ottawa. Canadian Heritage said expenses included “two round trip train tickets from Toronto to Ottawa with Via Rail Canada and three nights’ stay in a hotel room at the Delta Ottawa.” The cost of the expenses were not disclosed. Horner tweeted at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to shut up. “Shut the f*ck up,” he said. “This is exactly why you can’t trust Conservatives.”When it comes to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, he said he is “100% convinced we all lose brain cells listening to this man speak.” On Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, he said it is always bitches like her who want to ban gender transitions in minors. “I don’t want to see any f*cking Conservatives in the Pride parade because out of the 365 days of the year, you all are spending 364 of them actively going against this community,” he said.Horner said in a TikTok in 2021 former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was crappy and questioned why anyone would vote for the Conservatives. Since O’Toole had a strong election debate performance, he said he had never felt more concerned for Canada. “The current rhetoric out there is that Justin Trudeau can’t answer a question, he’s very slimy and sneaky, like a politician,” he said. “I’m sorry, have you seen this Colonel Sanders crusty, dusty pile of crap?”Records showed in 2023 federal departments spent millions advertising on TikTok, despite it being banned as a security risk soon after. READ MORE: Federal departments spent millions advertising on TikTok before banFormer Treasury Board president Mona Fortier said TikTok was banned on all Canadian government-issued smartphones.“It presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,” said Fortier.