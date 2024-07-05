Feds say new human rights head disclosed controversial social media account

The Canadian government said Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) Chief Commissioner Birju Dattani did provide the social media account he made controversial posts with, despite saying at first it was not shared before he was hired. Justice Minister Arif Virani’s spokesperson confirmed to CBC News on Friday Dattani did give the social media account to public servants for his security assessment. This information increases speculation about what the Canadian government knew about Dattani before he was hired to run the CHRC. He was hired as the CHRC’s chief commissioner in June, becoming the first Muslim to lead it. Upon being hired as it, Jewish groups shared what they felt were antisemitic social media posts he made under an alias and an appearance on a debate panel in the United Kingdom. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said he had shared stories on Twitter equating Israel to Nazi Germany. His posts and account have been scrubbed. CBC News has not seen the posts. However, he said he did not equate Israel to Nazi Germany. He said he shared a story without comment comparing the struggles Palestinians face now to those of Warsaw Ghetto prisoners during the Second World War. While he did share the story, he said he disagreed with its premise. He spoke on a panel in the UK with a Hizb ut-Tahrir member in 2015. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a Muslim fundamentalist group that wants to form a new caliphate and eliminate Israel. Although he did speak on the panel, he denied knowing about the Hizb ut-Tahrir member’s affiliation. Virani’s office did not confirm Dattani used the alias online and did not respond to follow-up questions from CBC News. While it was unforthcoming on these matters, it said a formal independent review has been launched into this ordeal, and a report will be published about it soon. The Conservatives have said the Canadian government should fire him and want the House of Commons Justice Committee to investigate this ordeal. It accused it of investigating itself. Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said this “was the [Justin] Trudeau government’s incompetence with a simple Google search or they didn’t think their new Human Rights Commissioner’s antisemitic online posts were a problem.”“Now we know they knew this guy’s history and they didn’t care,” said Lantsman. “Anthony Housefather, will you now finally agree to open hearings at the Justice Committee where Dattani’s appointment can be publicly investigated or continue your cover up?”.The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has called his ordeal “little more than a witch hunt.” The NCCM said the Canadian government should have stated earlier the account was disclosed to it. “Canadians deserve to have clarity on such matters,” said NCCM advocacy officer Fatema Abdalla to CBC News. “We look forward to a fair and balanced process that fully clears Mr. Dattani's name.” Dattani’s lawyer Muneeza Sheikh said he has been the victim of a smear campaign by organizations looking to discredit him and the CHRC. “Mr. Dattani is a scholar, and like any scholar, it is his job to explore every idea and argument on any side of an issue,” said Sheikh. “These small number of organizations are levying false allegations against him.”With these some of these organizations, Sheikh said they have a pattern of going after Muslims in leadership positions. She added it is false he hid his social media past.Dattani said on June 27 he was being targeted with unfounded allegations he is antisemitic. READ MORE: Canadian Human Rights Commission head stands by his recordIn response, he said he stands by his record. “My professional journey spans decades teaching international law, working with partners such as the United Nations, and serving as the Executive Director at the Yukon Human Rights Commission,” he said.