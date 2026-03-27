Feds spending $1.7 billion to boost new home construction

Canada’s federal government has tabled a proposal to dedicate $1.7 billion to housing construction, with no strings attached.

The money would be targetted at lowering development fees or other levies on new housing to speed up the pace of construction in Canada.

The fund is in addition to the $13 billion for the Build Canada Homes agency and the more than $50 billion in broader local infrastructure projects introduced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in Budget 2025.

The federal funding is meant to help reduce development fees or other levies on new housing to speed up the pace of construction in Canada.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who tabled legislation for the proposed fund on Thursday, said the federal government isn’t attaching strings to how the money has to be spent, only that it must help with efforts to scale up housing stock across the country.

“It’s going to be different in different parts of their country,” Champagne told reporters on Parliament Hill. “With respect to this particular program, we’re going to rely on our provincial and territorial partners to use that money in the most efficient way to increase the supply.”