Canadian

Feds to start tracking when temporary foreign residents arrive and leave Canada

Immigration Minister Lena Diab tells committee that Ottawa will begin tracking which temporary residents leave when their permit expires
Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab.
Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab. CPAC screenshot
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Temporary Residents
IRCC
Immigration Minister Lena Diab
Canada immigration
Canadian international students
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Western Standard
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