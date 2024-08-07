Feds upgrade travel risk to UK amid riots

The Canadian government has updated its risk level for travellers heading to the United Kingdom, asking them to exercise a high degree of caution because of riots. Since July 30, there are ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protestors and police, according to a Tuesday advisory. The Canadian government said there is a threat of terrorism in Europe. It added terrorists have carried out attacks in several European cities. In the UK, previous attacks have resulted in casualties. They have included random violent incidents in public areas such as knife and vehicle attacks and explosions. The Canadian government pointed out these incidents have happened in the London area and elsewhere. It warned further attacks in the UK are likely. Targets could include government buildings such as schools; places of worship; airports and other transportation hubs and networks; and public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and other sites frequented by foreigners. It called for people to always be aware of their surroundings when in public places. Because terrorism is possible, it said they should be particularly vigilant if attending sporting events, religious holidays, public celebrations, and major political events such as elections. Terrorists have used these events to mount attacks. The British government maintains a public alert system on terrorism and communicates terrorism and national emergency threat level changes online and through local media. The national terrorism and emergency threat level sits at three (substantial) out of five. The Canadian government went on to say demonstrations take place regularly in the UK. While demonstrations are allowed to happen, it said they can turn violent at any time. Past violent clashes between protestors and police have resulted in assaults, riots, looting, and vandalism. Protests can deteriorate quickly. In response, the Canadian government said people should avoid areas where demonstrations, protests, and large gatherings are taking place. It said they should exercise caution. They should expect an increased security force presence in areas where demonstrations are taking place. Additionally, they should follow the instructions of local authorities, For more information on ongoing demonstrations, they can monitor local media. Stockport, England, residents were picking up the pieces on July 31 after a night of rioting following the stabbing deaths of three young girls at a local daycare by a hooded teenage boy. READ MORE: WATCH: Dozens of officers hurt in riot following daycare slaughter in EnglandThe riot began because internet rumours spread about the attacker being a migrant to the UK, but police had said he was born in it. Fifty-four police officers were injured in the riots, with 27 wounded enough to require hospitalization. Four people were arrested..West Midlands Police (WMP) Supt. Emlyn Richards said it was aware of a potential response by Muslims to the rioting. “We had the opportunity to meet with community leaders, with business leaders, prior to that event to kind of understand the style of policing we needed to deliver during the course of that operation,” said Richards. “We knew there was going to be a large amount of people out on that counterprotest.”.Richards said WMP saw Muslims policing themselves and deterring people from participating in the social disorder. As a result, WMP was able to go on, gather evidence, and make arrests to those involved. British police prepared for more violence on Wednesday amid concerns far-right groups would be gathering in up to 30 locations across the UK after riots and social disorder had been happening for one week. Authorities sent in 6,000 specialized officers this week to manage the disorder in the UK, and the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said it would do “everything in our power.” “We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital,” said MPS Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine to The Associated Press.