FIGHT OR FLIGHT: How Canadian airlines are coping with rising fuel costs

Canadian airlines are steadily increasing ticket prices and adding new surcharges as carriers face another significant spike in jet fuel costs — the second major increase in the past four years.The latest energy crisis was triggered after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route for oil, driving commodity prices upward and raising costs for both fuel and air travel.Notable airlines operating in Canada: Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, and Lufthansa have taken various measures to manage the impact of rising jet fuel prices.From route suspensions, capacity cuts and surcharges, this is what airlines have done so far to manage during the energy and fuel crisis. .Air Canada initially suspended six routes across its domestic, transborder, and international network.The affected routes include Toronto–JFK, Montreal–JFK, and Salt Lake City–Toronto, with service expected to resume in 2027.Domestic service between Fort McMurray–Vancouver and Yellowknife–Toronto has also been discontinued.In addition, the airline has paused its planned expansion of the Guadalajara–Montreal route.More recently, Air Canada announced additional cuts to several U.S. routes, which are also expected to return in summer 2027. The affected routes include:Vancouver to Raleigh — last flight scheduled for July 29Toronto to Sacramento — last flight scheduled for Aug. 1Toronto to Charleston — last flight scheduled for Sept. 6Montreal to Austin — last flight scheduled for Sept. 7.WestJet has been steadily increasing fares, fees, and surcharges as the sharp rise in fuel prices continues to drive up operating costs.The Calgary-based airline also announced capacity reductions of roughly one percent in April, three percent in May, and nearly six percent in June by consolidating flights on certain routes and shortening seasonal service periods to several destinations.The airline’s Chief Executive, Alexis von Hoensbroech, said WestJet has so far avoided cancelling routes, opting instead to reduce flight frequencies and make operational adjustments to help offset rising expenses.He still remains hopeful as the expectancy of aircraft travel in Western Canada is still in high demand. .Air Transat has reduced its overall capacity by six percent through its parent company, Transat A.T., signalling a strategic pullback from lower-performing routes.The decision has resulted in reduced flight frequencies between Europe and the Caribbean, along with the suspension of flights to Cuba, which has now been extended until October 2026.The schedule adjustments reflect mounting pressure on leisure-focused networks, where rising aviation fuel costs are having a greater impact on pricing and profit margins.The Montreal-based airline added that further fare adjustments could follow as it continues to monitor the situation..Internationally, Lufthansa has cancelled approximately 20,000 short-haul flights across Europe.The affected routes include flights from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz, Rzeszów, and Stavanger.The airline is also implementing additional cost-saving measures, including grounding older aircraft, freezing hiring for non-operational roles, and reviewing overall spending priorities.Travellers are being advised to remain aware of schedule adjustments and plan accordingly to help minimize the impact on their travel budgets. Even if fuel prices stabilize, airfares are expected to remain elevated as airlines continue operating with reduced capacity and adjusted schedules.