Canadian

Finance minister defends economy after Canada enters technical recession

Francois-Philippe Champagne... not the right guy to deal with a second-term Donald Trump.
Francois-Philippe Champagne... not the right guy to deal with a second-term Donald Trump. Courtesy Carlos Osorio/Wikimedia Commons
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Francois Philippe Champagne
Recession
Finance Minister
Recessions
Canpoli
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Western Standard
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