First sitting Liberal MP calls on Trudeau to resign

Amid calls from Liberal Party insiders for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign after a disastrous by-election this week, a sitting MP has come out and dared say what no other caucus member will.It’s time for the PM to step aside.In an email to his government colleagues, Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long called for an immediate leadership review."For the future of our party and for the good of our country, we need new leadership and a new direction," Long wrote in an email obtained by CBC News."The voters have spoken loud and clear they want change. I agree.".Trudeau hasn’t fielded questions from reporters since Monday’s by-election loss in solidly Liberal urban Toronto in a seat the party has held for more than 35 years.In a statement on Tuesday after the loss, Trudeau said he has no intention of stepping down."I and my entire team have much more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress that Canadians can see and feel.”