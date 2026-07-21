Canadian

First six beluga whales leave Ontario's Marineland as international relocation begins

The first six beluga whales have begun leaving Marineland as part of a major international relocation effort
The first six beluga whales have begun leaving Marineland as part of a major international relocation effortX
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Marineland
Shedd Aquarium
SeaWorld San Antonio
Enivronment and Climate Change Canada
Beluga whales
Bill S-203
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Western Standard
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