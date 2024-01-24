UPDATED: Five hockey stars implicated in Canada Junior hockey sex scandal

Five current NHL players — including a Calgary Flame — have been implicated in an ongoing sex scandal involving the 2018 Canada Junior championship hockey team..Citing unnamed sources The Globe and Mail on Wednesday reported that five players from the 2018 Canada World Junior team — several of which are presently playing in the NHL — have been ordered to report to police in London, ON, to face charges of sexual assault.Although the newspaper didn’t name them, five players have just taken leaves of absence from their teams as of Wednesday morning: Michael McLeod and Cal Foote from the New Jersey Devils, Flames centre Dillon Dubé, Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltender and Sherwood Park native Carter Hart, and former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton who is now playing in Switzerland.The pending charges are connected to an incident involving an unidentified woman in June of 2018 in a London hotel room. It came after they won the gold medal previous January at the 42nd edition of the tournament in Buffalo, New York.the complaint, known only as ‘E.M.’ in legal documents filed — and settled — a $3.55 million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight unnamed players who claimed it was consensual. .A parliamentary committee subsequently convened a series of hearings that resulted in the dismissal of several top Hockey Canada board and executive members. Major sponsors including Nike ended its sponsorship over handling of the incident, although others including Tim Horton’s, Imperial Oil and Telus reinstated theirs in time for the tournament in Sweden over Christmas. Under public pressure, London police in July of 2022 reopened the investigation after The Globe published extensive and lurid details from a 94-page legal summary initially closing it without laying charges in February of 2019.Sports media outlets such as TSN have not been able to corroborate the Globe’s report.On Tuesday night, London Police told Sportsnet in a statement: “We are unable to provide an update at this time. When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets.”