Fixed mortgage rates set to rise; variable rate will hold

Regardless of what the Bank of Canada does with its overnight rate on Wednesday — hold, cut or increase — fixed mortgage rates will soon be on the rise, say economists.

Fixed rates are influenced by Government of Canada bond yields and US treasury yields; when the yields increase, so do fixed mortgage rates.

Canadian yields have been rising over the summer months, and US yields have recently been on the upswing as well, putting pressure on fixed mortgage rates.

Sherry Cooper, chief economist at Dominion Lending Centres Group, told Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) that bond market jitters south of the border could impact the rate outlook in Canada.

“Another question mark is interest rates and market-driven interest rates,” said Cooper. “Last week, we saw a rise in US long-term interest rates, thanks in large measure to inflation fears, but mostly the $40 trillion worth of US government debt and very, very strong corporate borrowing by AI-related firms.”

“So there’s concern about government borrowing in the US, and upward pressure on their long-term interest rates generally spills into Canada. That’s another big uncertainty.”