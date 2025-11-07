Flight delays hit Toronto Pearson as Nav Canada faces staffing shortages

Some flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) are experiencing delays due to what NAV CANADA calls “resource constraints.” The national air navigation service provider said its team is working to move aircraft “safely, and as quickly as possible,” while advising passengers to check with their airlines for real-time updates.The latest slowdown adds to a growing pattern of air traffic disruptions tied to staffing shortages at NAV CANADA, which oversees air traffic control across the country. .Similar issues on November 1 and 5, 2025, caused delays and cancellations at Pearson and other major airports, including Vancouver and Montreal.Toronto Pearson is Canada’s busiest airport and one of North America’s key air travel hubs, handling more than 45 million passengers annually in pre-pandemic years.Its central role in connecting domestic and international routes means even short delays can ripple across the country’s air network, affecting schedules nationwide..When NAV CANADA experiences staffing shortages, particularly among air traffic controllers and flight service specialists, the impact can be significant. The agency has faced recruitment and training challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, when reduced traffic led to layoffs and early retirements.Rebuilding the workforce has proven slow, as controllers require extensive training and certification before being cleared for operational duties.Travelers have increasingly voiced frustration over the frequency of delays. Responses to NAV CANADA’s latest announcement included comments like “Again?” and “When will this end?” echoing public concern about the reliability of air travel at Pearson..Airlines such as Air Canada and WestJet have also been affected, with both carriers advising passengers to monitor flight status updates closely.NAV CANADA has not specified how long current delays will last but maintains that safety remains its top priority. The organization has previously said it is investing in workforce expansion and modernization to stabilize operations.Until those measures take full effect, travelers at Pearson may continue to face intermittent disruptions, particularly during peak travel periods when air traffic demand is highest.