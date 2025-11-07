Canadian

Flight delays hit Toronto Pearson as Nav Canada faces staffing shortages

Air Canada #616 Boeing 767-200ER at Toronto Pearson International Airport
Air Canada #616 Boeing 767-200ER at Toronto Pearson International AirportWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Ontario
Toronto
Toronto Pearson Airport
Airport And Flight Delays

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news