Ford confirms Carney aware of anti-tariff ad before air

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Prime Minister Mark Carney and his staff were aware of the province’s Ronald Reagan-themed trade advertisement before it was released, defending the controversial campaign that has sparked a diplomatic chill with Washington.Speaking to reporters, Ford rejected suggestions that the ad strained relations with Ottawa.“Not at all,” Ford said when asked whether tensions had risen with the Prime Minister. “He saw the ad before I put it out. So did his chief of staff."."They both saw it, and we moved forward on it. But again, we achieved our goal. You know, as we say, mission accomplished. It was done.""They’re talking about it in the U.S., and they weren’t talking about it before I put the ad on. So I’m glad that Ronald Reagan was a free trader.”The $75 million campaign, aired during the World Series, featured clips from a 1987 speech by former U.S. president Ronald Reagan warning against protectionism..It was funded by the Ontario government and designed to draw attention to the risks of tariffs and the need for a fair trade deal.U.S. President Donald Trump responded by cancelling scheduled trade talks with Canada, calling the ad “egregious” and “misleadingly edited.” The move has halted negotiations and intensified uncertainty around Canada-U.S. economic relations.Carney, speaking separately from Kuala Lumpur, confirmed he has not spoken with Trump since the talks were suspended but stopped short of criticizing Ford..“Every Canadian is a stakeholder in these negotiations,” he said, adding that Ottawa remains open to renewed dialogue when the U.S. is ready.Ford has framed the ad as a success, saying it brought attention to the shared economic interests of both countries. Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, speaking in Toronto on Monday, echoed that view, describing the campaign as a “pro-worker” message intended to emphasize cooperation rather than conflict.“Increasing the narrative and the awareness that a trade war hurts both countries, that it’s in the best interests of both countries to get a deal that’s sustainable and supports workers,” Bethlenfalvy said. “We’re always going to support workers and our businesses here in Ontario.”.Sources in Ottawa told CBC that American officials had warned Canada for months that Ford’s public criticism of Trump was aggravating tensions. The ad, they said, was the final trigger for Washington’s decision to pause talks.Despite the backlash, Ford remains unapologetic. He insists Ontario will continue to defend its economic interests, even as the fallout ripples through federal channels.As Carney focuses on diversifying trade in Asia, Ford’s aggressive approach to cross-border advocacy has thrust the province onto the international stage and into the center of one of Canada’s most closely watched diplomatic disputes.