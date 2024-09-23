Ford says Ontario government to restrict bike lanes to reduce traffic snarls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed the provincial government will be curtailing bike lanes to get traffic moving. While bike lanes will continue to exist, Ford said the Ontario government wants to have all forms of transportation move quickly. “And that’s what it comes down to,” said Ford at a Monday press conference. “Making sure you aren’t putting bike lanes in the middle of some of the busiest streets in the country.” Rather than have bike lanes on busy streets, he said they should be on secondary routes. He pointed out former Toronto mayor Rob Ford put in more bike lanes than his predecessor David Miller, but he did not do them down major roads and put them on secondary arterial roads and side streets. While certain politicians have taken a different approach, Doug said they should copy what Rob did. He said politicians should not “clog up traffic just because of their political beliefs.” Doug followed up by saying it is hogwash to argue removing bike lanes will not reduce traffic. “I know the city like the back of my hand,” he said. “You go down on Hospital Row, University Avenue, paramedics are trying to get someone to the hospital as quickly as possible.” He said Toronto took out a traffic lane, put bike lanes in, cut it down to one, and made it jammed. While University Avenue is packed, he encouraged people to go onto Bloor Street and see the disrupted businesses. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria will bring forward the new bike lane regulations as part of his next major bill, which the provincial government has said will focus on reducing congestion.The law is set to be titled the Reducing Gridlock and Saving You Time Act and could be tabled when the Ontario Legislature resumes at the end of October. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.