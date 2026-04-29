Ford's PCs slip to second as Liberals take lead amid 'gravy plane' backlash

OTTAWA — Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario have fallen to second place in polling for the first time since 2021, according to a new poll released Wednesday, as the premier continues to face criticism over the gravy plane scandal.The poll by Liaison Strategies shows the Ontario Liberal Party at 38%, ahead of the Progressive Conservatives at 36%.The shift comes days after Ford’s government reversed course on its $28.9 million purchase of a private jet, announcing the aircraft had been sold back to Bombardier following public backlash. Critics dubbed the plane the “gravy plane” and had described the purchase as out of touch amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures. Ford said the decision to sell the jet came after hearing concerns from the public, stating he “heard loud and clear from the people.”The Liberals, who have yet to elect a permanent leader, appear to be gaining ground despite remaining in a rebuilding phase. .Liberal MP and former leadership candidate, Karina Gould weighed in on the Ontario Liberal leadership race, when she told the Western Standard that the next leader “needs to be a Liberal”. The results align with a broader trend seen in recent polling averages, including data compiled by 338Canada, which shows the gap between the two parties narrowing in recent weeks.