Canadian

Ford's PCs slip to second as Liberals take lead amid 'gravy plane' backlash

Doug ford announcing the reopening of the Northlander
Doug ford announcing the reopening of the NorthlanderScreenshot:CPAC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Poll
Karina Gould
Ontario Party
Canpoli
Ontario Pc
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Western Standard
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