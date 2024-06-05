Foreign Affairs increases terror threat risk to Italy, European destinations

Travellers looking dine on Neapolitan pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes this summer might want to think again after the Canadian government increased terror threat warnings in the Mediterranean country.On Tuesday, foreign affairs issued a travel advisory warning visitors to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to an elevated threat of terrorism across Europe, including Germany, Spain and France.The change in risk level now means “there are certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the government said on its website..“Terrorist attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out.”UK Foreign Service.“Terrorists have carried out attacks in several European cities and further attacks elsewhere in Europe are likely. Attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out,” the warning reads.Targets could include government buildings, schools, places of worship, airports and other transportation hubs and networks and public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and other sites frequented by foreigners, it added.“Always be aware of your surroundings when in public places. Be particularly vigilant if attending sporting events and during religious holidays and other public celebrations, as terrorists have used such occasions to mount attacks.”.Likewise, the UK government increased its terror threat level for British citizens travelling in Italy due to events in Israel and “occupied Palestinian Territories.”According to the US State Department: “Italian authorities have identified several potential threats to the country, including terrorists from North Africa, returning FTFs (foreign terrorist fighters), anarchists, REMVEs (racially ethnically motivated violent extremeists), and militants from the Western Balkans.”“There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times,” it said. “Terrorist attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out.”.It comes after Microsoft on the weekend accused the Russian government of mounting “a secret influence campaign” to discredit the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and sow fears of terrorism. That included a deepfake AI generated documentary featuring actor Tom Cruise disparaging the games as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.The fake documentary, posted online last summer, was titled “Olympics Has Fallen,” a play on the 2013 movie Olympus Has Fallen. Designed to resemble a Netflix production, it used AI-generated audio resembling Cruise’s voice to imply his participation, the report says, and even attached sham five-star reviews from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC.Although it has since been removed from social media sites like YouTube it remains widely circulated on platforms such as Telegram.