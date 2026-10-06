Canadian

Foreign influence office contacted more than 60 Alberta referendum participants

Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta.
Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta. WS: Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Alberta Prosperity Project
Foreign Interference
Alberta Independence
Canpoli
Foreign Interference Commission
Alberta referendum
Anton Boegman
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news