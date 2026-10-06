Foreign influence registry receives only 30 filings

OTTAWA — Canada’s foreign influence registry received approximately 30 submissions by its first major deadline, Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner Anton Boegman told MPs Tuesday, despite a federal estimate that 2,422 businesses and individuals could be affected by the rules.Only two registrations were visible on the public registry Tuesday morning, three days after an Oct. 3 deadline covering arrangements that existed when the law came into force.Boegman told the House of Commons procedure and House affairs committee that submissions arrived near the deadline and must be reviewed and validated before they can be published.“People leave it to the last minute,” he said, noting the deadline fell ahead of a weekend.The two published entries involved Gerald Chipeur, who registered an ongoing arrangement with the Republic of Korea in his role as its honorary consul in Alberta, and Raquel Garbers, whose concluded arrangement involved educational and leadership events for the U.S. State Department.Conservative MP Michael Cooper pressed Boegman over the gap between the number of submissions and the government’s own projection..A federal regulatory analysis estimated that the regime could affect approximately 2,422 prospective registrants: 1,550 businesses and 872 individuals. The estimate was modelled partly on Australia’s foreign influence and lobbying registries.Boegman initially said he understood that the eventual number could exceed 1,000. After Cooper cited the government’s higher estimate, the commissioner replied: “I stand corrected.”“That amounts to a one per cent compliance rate,” Cooper said of the roughly 30 submissions.“How is it possible that you don’t have the faintest idea of how many entities and individuals are required to register?”Boegman said the office does not yet know how many people or organizations across Canada have arrangements that meet all of the act’s conditions.The Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act requires registration when a person or organization enters an arrangement under the direction of, or in association with, a foreign principal to influence a Canadian political or governmental process.Covered activities can include communicating with a public office holder, disseminating information to the public — including through social media — or providing money, services, facilities or other items of value..Those entering new arrangements must register within 14 days. Arrangements already active when the act took effect Aug. 4 had to be reported by Oct. 3.Boegman emphasized that an appearance on the registry does not mean the person is a covert operative or has broken the law.The registry records arrangements and influence activities, rather than maintaining a list of “foreign agents.” An arrangement appearing publicly is transparent and compliant with the act.Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld asked Boegman to explain which organizations may have to register and address concerns that foreign influence laws can be used to suppress civil society.Boegman said the Canadian law is narrowly based on the existence of an arrangement with a foreign principal and activities directed at a Canadian political or governmental process.The registry is “not intended to restrict activities,” he said, adding that registration “should be seen as a good thing” because it makes otherwise lawful activity transparent..The act exempts accredited foreign diplomats, consular officers and special representatives, along with employees of foreign principals acting openly in their official capacity. Arrangements involving the federal Crown are also exempt.Boegman said his early enforcement focus would be on helping people comply with the new regime.Possible steps include facilitated registration, compliance notices and investigations. Administrative penalties can range from $50 to $1 million, according to the regulations, while serious cases may be referred to the RCMP.A criminal conviction on indictment can carry a maximum $5-million fine, five years in prison or both.Boegman said the public nature of violations and penalties could itself deter people from entering covert arrangements.The commissioner also faced questions about the registry’s handling of personal information.Cooper raised a privacy breach involving China expert Charles Burton, whose registration number was mistakenly sent to a third party.“That’s correct,” Boegman said.He said the misdirected email contained Burton’s registration number but no other personal details. Burton has studied the Chinese Communist Party and has spoken publicly about foreign interference and transnational repression..Cooper also raised another incident in which private information connected to a registration involving a Chinese principal was allegedly published and later removed from the registry.“There have been a number of technical issues with the registry,” Boegman said.He described the system launched in August as a “minimum viable product” built partly on existing government systems and reliant on manual processes.The commissioner said his office is working to resolve the problems and has introduced encrypted communications for sensitive exchanges. He also said he had received a briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.Cooper responded to the description of the system by asking: “Have you thought about calling GC Strategies?”The remark referred to the two-person consulting company at the centre of the ArriveCan contracting controversy.Boegman, Canada’s first foreign influence transparency commissioner, said his office has nevertheless made a “positive start” through interviews, targeted email campaigns, webinars and outreach to sectors that could be covered by the law.The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday and will examine artificial intelligence and democratic institutions.