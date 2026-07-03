Foreign influence registry to launch August 4

OTTAWA — The federal government’s long-delayed foreign influence registry will officially come into force on August 4, requiring individuals and organizations working on behalf of foreign governments to publicly disclose efforts to influence Canadian politics.The launch date was confirmed through an order-in-council issued by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet, marking the implementation of one of the key recommendations that emerged from Canada’s inquiry into foreign interference.Anton Boegman, British Columbia’s former chief electoral officer, will also assume his role as Canada’s first Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner on August 4. He will oversee the registry and report to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.The registry requires anyone who enters into an arrangement with a foreign government or foreign entity to influence Canada’s political or governmental processes to register with the federal government or face penalties of up to $1 million.The requirements apply to efforts to influence federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments, including lobbying public office holders, attempting to influence legislation or elections, distributing money or other items of value, providing services or facilities, and disseminating information, including through social media..Individuals and organizations with existing arrangements on August 4 will have 60 days to register.“The official appointment of Anton Boegman as Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner on August 4, and the implementation of the Foreign Influence Transparency Registry, mark important steps in our work to protect Canadians,” Simon Lafortune, press secretary to Anandasangaree, said in a statement Thursday.He added that Canada remains committed to countering foreign interference “in all its forms.”“We will ensure attempts to influence our democratic institutions on behalf of foreign interests are met with vigilance and accountability,” Lafortune said.The registry was created through legislation passed in 2024 following mounting concerns over foreign interference in Canadian politics, particularly allegations involving China that ultimately led to the Hogue Commission of Inquiry.In her final report, commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue described foreign interference as a “malign” threat to Canadian democracy and called for the registry to be implemented as part of a broader effort to improve transparency and public confidence.Hogue identified China as Canada’s “most persistent and sophisticated foreign interference threat,” while also citing concerns involving India and other foreign states.The Carney government has faced criticism in recent months over delays in bringing the registry into force, particularly from diaspora communities and advocates who argued the system should have been operational sooner.Under regulations published in June, registrants will be required to disclose detailed information about the foreign principal they represent, including contact information, the nature of the arrangement, compensation received, and the government processes they seek to influence.Those conducting influence campaigns through social media must also identify the platforms, usernames and online communities used, while those distributing money, goods or services must disclose estimated values and intended recipients.One notable exception is that, for now, the registry will not apply to activities intended to influence Indigenous bands, councils or governments. The federal government has not publicly explained why those entities are excluded from the initial rollout.The United States has maintained a foreign agent registry since 1938, while Australia established a similar system in 2018. The United Kingdom’s foreign influence registry legislation came into force earlier this year.The federal government estimates more than 2,400 individuals and businesses in Canada are currently working on behalf of foreign principals in ways that could fall under the new reporting requirements.