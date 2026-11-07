FORGOTTEN CANADA: The ghost towns and lost communities of Canada

CALGARY — Across Canada, abandoned buildings, empty streets and forgotten villages tell the stories of once-thriving communities that have since faded into history.From bustling mining towns to remote fishing villages, many of these settlements were once home to hundreds or even thousands of residents before economic decline, natural disasters, changing transportation routes or government relocation programs brought their prosperity to an end.Some of Canada's best-known ghost towns have been preserved as historic attractions, allowing visitors to explore the remnants of their past. Others have been left to deteriorate, with abandoned buildings slowly reclaimed by forests, prairie grasslands and the northern wilderness.From former coal-mining communities in the Rocky Mountains to deserted Arctic outposts, here is one notable ghost town from each of Canada's 10 provinces and three territories, along with an honourable mention highlighting another forgotten community from each region..Alberta — BankheadHidden among the forests of Banff National Park are the remains of Bankhead, a former coal-mining community established by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1903.Built near Cascade Mountain, the settlement supplied coal for railway locomotives and quickly developed into one of the region's busiest industrial centres.At its peak, Bankhead was home to approximately 1,000 residents. The town featured houses, schools, churches, stores and boarding houses, along with electricity and other amenities that made it relatively modern for its time.However, high operating costs and labour disputes placed increasing pressure on the mining operation. Following major strikes in 1919 and 1921, the company closed the mines in 1922.With its principal employer gone, Bankhead rapidly emptied. Many houses were dismantled and moved to nearby Banff, while other buildings were left to deteriorate.Today, visitors can explore the abandoned townsite through interpretive trails, where concrete foundations, industrial machinery and mining ruins remain surrounded by forest.Honourable mention — Rowley: Located northeast of Drumheller, Rowley emerged as a railway and farming community during the early twentieth century.By the 1920s, it had grown to several hundred residents, supporting grain elevators, a school, stores, a bank and other businesses serving surrounding farms.However, the Great Depression, declining railway activity and changing agricultural practices contributed to a steady population decline.Today, Rowley retains several historic buildings, including a railway station, grain elevators, a church and Sam's Saloon. The community also gained attention after serving as a filming location for the 1989 movie Bye Bye Blues.Although a handful of residents remain, Rowley has become a popular destination for visitors interested in Alberta's disappearing prairie communities..British Columbia — SandonDeep in British Columbia's Selkirk Mountains lies Sandon, a former silver-mining boomtown that once ranked among the province's busiest communities.Established during the silver rush of the 1890s, Sandon grew rapidly as prospectors and mining companies arrived to exploit the region's rich silver-lead deposits.At its height, the town supported thousands of residents, along with hotels, saloons, banks, newspapers, stores and entertainment venues.Its prosperity depended on nearby mines and railway connections that transported ore through the mountainous region.However, disaster struck in 1900 when a devastating fire destroyed much of the commercial district. Although Sandon rebuilt, declining mineral production and changing economic conditions gradually weakened the community.A major flood in 1955 caused further destruction, washing away buildings and damaging much of the historic settlement.Today, Sandon is home to a small population and attracts visitors interested in its surviving buildings, mining relics and unusual collection of retired trolley buses.Honourable mention — Barkerville: Established during the Cariboo Gold Rush, Barkerville became one of British Columbia's most important nineteenth-century settlements after gold was discovered nearby in 1862.Named after prospector Billy Barker, the town grew into a bustling commercial centre filled with merchants, miners, hotels, saloons and other businesses.A devastating fire destroyed much of Barkerville in 1868, but residents quickly rebuilt. As gold production declined, however, the town gradually lost its population.Today, Barkerville Historic Town and Park preserves numerous heritage buildings and recreates life during the gold-rush era through exhibits and historical interpretation.Unlike many abandoned settlements, Barkerville has been extensively preserved, allowing visitors to experience the streets of a once-prosperous mining community..Manitoba — SundanceDeep in northern Manitoba, Sundance was once a lively community built to accommodate families working on major hydroelectric projects along the Nelson River.Developed during the 1970s, the town was intended primarily for married construction workers and their children. Unlike a basic work camp, Sundance offered the comforts of an established residential community.By 1976, residents had access to a grocery store, bank, post office, gas station, theatre, chapel, bowling alley, curling rink and recreational facilities. The town also had its own school, and its population exceeded 500.However, Sundance's future depended on Manitoba Hydro's construction plans.When work on the Limestone Generating Station was postponed in 1978, the community began declining. Its population fell below 50 by 1984.Construction resumed in 1985, bringing families back. By the following autumn, Sundance had 572 residents, including approximately 200 children.The revival was temporary. As major construction work ended and further planned projects failed to proceed, the community eventually closed.Today, Sundance is remembered as an unusual ghost town that experienced two periods of prosperity before disappearing.Honourable mention — Lauder: Located in southwestern Manitoba, Lauder developed as a small agricultural and railway community serving surrounding farms.During its more active years, the settlement supported local businesses and community institutions, providing residents with services that would otherwise have required travelling considerable distances.Like many prairie communities, Lauder experienced a gradual decline as transportation improved, farms consolidated and residents increasingly relied on larger towns.Its surviving historic buildings and cemetery provide reminders of a period when small railway settlements were central to rural life.Although the area retains a local population, much of the commercial activity that once defined Lauder has disappeared..New Brunswick — New IrelandLocated in Albert County, New Ireland was established by Irish immigrants during the nineteenth century, when families arrived in New Brunswick hoping to build new lives through farming and rural settlement.One of the earliest settlers was Edward O'Donnell, who cleared land in the area. Other families followed, establishing farms and a community connected through religious and social institutions.By approximately 1850, residents had built St. Agatha's Church, which became an important gathering place for local Catholic families.However, maintaining farms in a relatively isolated area was challenging. Difficult agricultural conditions and limited access to major markets restricted economic opportunities.As employment became available elsewhere, families gradually moved away. Over time, homes and other structures disappeared, leaving the former settlement largely reclaimed by the surrounding countryside.Today, New Ireland's history survives through local records, cemetery sites and the stories of the families who once lived there.Honourable mention — Former settlements within CFB Gagetown: The establishment of the military training area near Oromocto during the 1950s transformed a large section of rural New Brunswick.Families living within the lands designated for the military base were required to leave their properties as the federal government acquired land for training operations.The affected area included farms, houses and small rural communities whose histories stretched back generations.Unlike settlements that declined because residents voluntarily moved away, these communities were displaced to make room for a major government installation.Although many buildings were demolished or removed, family histories, cemeteries and historical records preserve the memory of the former settlements..Newfoundland and Labrador — HebronOn the remote northern coast of Labrador stands Hebron, a former Inuit community and Moravian mission settlement established in 1830.For generations, residents maintained strong connections to the surrounding land and sea, relying on hunting, fishing and other traditional activities.The settlement included homes, a church and mission buildings that supported daily community life.However, in 1959, the Newfoundland government announced that Hebron would close and its residents would be relocated.The decision was communicated during a church gathering, leaving families facing the loss of their homes and traditional territory.Residents were moved to communities including Nain, Hopedale and Makkovik. Many experienced serious hardships involving housing, employment and separation from familiar hunting grounds.The relocation had lasting consequences for families and their descendants.In 2005, the provincial government formally apologized for the closures of Hebron and Nutak.Today, Hebron is a National Historic Site of Canada, with surviving mission buildings and preservation efforts helping maintain its history.Honourable mention — Grand Bruit: Situated on Newfoundland's southwest coast, Grand Bruit was a small fishing community known for its picturesque harbour, colourful houses and waterfall.Like many isolated Newfoundland outports, the settlement depended heavily on the fishing industry and marine transportation.Over time, declining economic opportunities and the challenges of maintaining services for a shrinking population made life increasingly difficult.In 2010, the remaining residents accepted a government resettlement arrangement, bringing permanent community life to an end.Today, the empty buildings and quiet waterfront stand as reminders of a settlement that survived for generations before its remaining residents departed..Northwest Territories — Port RadiumOn the eastern shore of Great Bear Lake lie the remains of Port Radium, a former mining settlement with an unusual connection to the development of nuclear technology.Mining began in the early 1930s after the discovery of valuable mineral deposits, including radium-bearing ore.Radium was highly sought after for medical and industrial applications, making the remote deposits commercially valuable despite the difficulties of transporting equipment and supplies into the region.During the Second World War, uranium from the mine became important to early atomic research and weapons development.The operation later shifted toward silver mining, but the community remained dependent on mineral extraction.As mining activity declined, Port Radium gradually lost its population. Operations finally ended in 1982.The abandoned site subsequently raised environmental concerns, prompting cleanup and remediation work.Today, Port Radium is remembered for its role in Canada's mining history and its connection to the nuclear age.Honourable mention — Pine Point: Once a thriving lead-and-zinc mining town near Great Slave Lake, Pine Point was developed during the 1960s to accommodate mine workers and their families.The community featured houses, schools, recreational facilities, stores and other amenities, making it a substantial northern settlement rather than a temporary camp.At its height, Pine Point supported more than 1,000 residents.However, the town's future depended almost entirely on the nearby mine. When operations ended in 1988, residents were forced to find new homes and employment.Most buildings were subsequently removed, leaving behind roads, foundations and traces of the former community.Pine Point is particularly unusual because so little of the town remains visible today, despite the fact that thousands of people once called it home..Nova Scotia — BroughtonHidden in Cape Breton's forests are the remains of Broughton, an ambitious coal-mining settlement established during the early twentieth century.Developers envisioned a prosperous industrial community, constructing houses and a large hotel to accommodate workers, investors and visitors.The town's Crown Hotel became one of its most prominent buildings, reflecting the optimism surrounding the proposed mining operations.However, the coal industry struggled financially, and Broughton never achieved the success its developers anticipated.During the First World War, the settlement briefly experienced renewed activity when soldiers from the 185th Cape Breton Highlanders arrived for military training.The presence of more than 1,000 soldiers temporarily transformed the struggling community.However, the Crown Hotel was destroyed by fire in 1916, and the military presence did not provide a lasting economic foundation.Later attempts to revive mining were unsuccessful, and the community gradually disappeared.Today, foundations and scattered ruins are among the few reminders of Broughton's ambitious beginnings.Honourable mention — Roxbury: Located in Annapolis County, Roxbury was once a rural community supported by lumbering and agricultural activity.During the nineteenth century, forestry operations provided employment and encouraged families to establish homes in the surrounding countryside.The settlement developed community institutions and local services, but its isolation made it vulnerable to changing economic conditions.As timber resources became less profitable and employment opportunities shifted elsewhere, residents gradually departed.Buildings deteriorated or disappeared, and the surrounding forest reclaimed much of the former settlement.Today, Roxbury is remembered through its cemetery, historical records and remaining traces of earlier settlement..Nunavut — Craig HarbourEstablished in 1922 on Ellesmere Island, Craig Harbour was a remote RCMP outpost created as part of Canada's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Arctic Archipelago.Located along Jones Sound, the settlement was among the country's most isolated government stations.Officers and Inuit families associated with the outpost faced extreme cold, prolonged winter darkness and limited access to supplies.Food, fuel and equipment had to be carefully managed because transportation was difficult and seasonal.The station operated intermittently, closing in 1940 before reopening in 1951.In 1956, its operations were transferred to Grise Fiord, ending Craig Harbour's role as an active police detachment.Today, the former outpost represents an unusual chapter in Canadian Arctic history, where questions of sovereignty and government administration shaped settlement in remote northern regions.Honourable mention — Dundas Harbour: Located on Devon Island, Dundas Harbour was another isolated RCMP outpost established during the 1920s.The station was intended to strengthen Canada's presence in the High Arctic, but its remote location made daily life exceptionally difficult.Residents faced severe weather, limited transportation and the challenges of surviving in an environment with few resources.The outpost's history is also connected to Inuit families relocated to the area as part of government efforts to maintain a northern presence.Those relocations caused considerable hardship, and in February 2025, the federal government formally apologized for the suffering associated with them.Today, the former outpost and surrounding historic remains serve as reminders of both Canada's Arctic sovereignty efforts and their consequences for Inuit families..Ontario — BalaclavaLocated in Renfrew County, Balaclava developed during the nineteenth century around the Ottawa Valley's logging and lumber industries.The community's sawmill became its principal economic attraction, processing timber harvested from surrounding forests and providing employment for local workers.At a time when the timber trade played a major role in Ontario's economy, small settlements like Balaclava served as important centres for processing and transporting lumber.However, as larger industrial operations emerged and transportation patterns changed, smaller rural mills struggled to remain competitive.Balaclava gradually lost much of its commercial activity, leaving behind weathered buildings and its distinctive old sawmill.Although the surrounding area remains inhabited, the settlement has become a popular destination for photographers and history enthusiasts interested in Ontario's disappearing industrial communities.Honourable mention — Centralia: Located in southwestern Ontario, Centralia became an important military aviation centre during the Second World War.The Royal Canadian Air Force established a training station there as part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan, which prepared thousands of aircrew members for wartime service.The station included runways, hangars, training facilities and accommodation for military personnel.Following the war, the installation continued operating under the RCAF, supporting additional aviation training activities.However, changing military requirements eventually led to its closure in 1967.Although Centralia remains an inhabited community rather than a true ghost town, remnants of the former airfield and its military history recall a period when the area played an important role in Canada's aviation training network..Prince Edward Island — MargateLong before nearby Kensington emerged as a major commercial centre, Margate was one of Prince Edward Island's thriving nineteenth-century rural settlements.The community supported a range of businesses, including grist and lumber mills, blacksmith shops, a carriage factory and a shipyard.Local merchants also maintained trading connections with England and the Caribbean, helping establish Margate as an important commercial hub beyond its surrounding agricultural district.However, the arrival of the railway in the 1870s marked a turning point in the community's history.Rather than passing through Margate, the railway was routed through neighbouring Kensington, giving that settlement a significant advantage in transporting goods and attracting businesses.As commercial activity increasingly shifted toward the railway, Margate gradually lost the economic importance it had once enjoyed.Businesses relocated or closed, and the once-bustling settlement became a quieter agricultural community.Unlike many of Canada's ghost towns, Margate was never completely abandoned. Homes and farms remain in the area today, explaining why the community continues to appear in modern property listings and local directories.Its story is instead one of economic decline, illustrating how a single transportation decision could change the fortunes of a prosperous community.While Margate has not disappeared from the map, much of the commercial activity that once defined it has faded into history.Honourable mention — Orwell Corner: Another Prince Edward Island community offering a glimpse into the province's rural past is Orwell Corner, now preserved as a historic village.During the nineteenth century, rural settlements like Orwell Corner relied on general stores, schools, churches, blacksmith shops and surrounding farms to support everyday life.These institutions served as gathering places for residents and helped sustain communities before modern transportation and larger commercial centres transformed the Island's economy.As rural life changed, many such businesses and institutions gradually disappeared from smaller settlements.At Orwell Corner, however, historic buildings and traditional activities have been preserved to demonstrate what life was like in a Prince Edward Island agricultural community during the 1890s.Visitors can explore the heritage village and learn about farming, education, commerce and the daily routines of earlier generations.Although Orwell Corner is neither abandoned nor a ghost town, it provides a rare opportunity to experience the type of rural community that once existed across much of the province.Together, Margate and Orwell Corner illustrate two different sides of Prince Edward Island's changing landscape: one community that lost its former commercial prominence and another where the rural past has been deliberately preserved..Quebec — Val-JalbertEstablished in 1901 near Lac Saint-Jean, Val-Jalbert was a thriving industrial village built around a pulp mill beside the Ouiatchouan River.The community grew rapidly as workers and their families arrived, eventually supporting more than 900 residents.Unlike temporary industrial camps, Val-Jalbert featured permanent homes, a school, stores and modern amenities, providing residents with the comforts of an established town.However, its prosperity depended almost entirely on the pulp mill.When financial difficulties forced the factory to close in 1927, the local economy collapsed.Families began leaving in search of employment elsewhere, and by the early 1930s, the once-busy settlement had become largely deserted.Today, Val-Jalbert has been preserved as a historic attraction, allowing visitors to explore restored houses, industrial ruins and the spectacular Ouiatchouan Falls.Honourable mention — Gagnon: Located in northern Quebec, Gagnon was established in 1960 to accommodate workers employed in the region's iron-mining industry.The planned community developed into a substantial town, featuring houses, schools, businesses and recreational facilities for thousands of residents.Despite its remote location, Gagnon offered many of the amenities found in larger communities.However, the town's future was tied almost entirely to the profitability of nearby iron mines.When mining operations became economically unsustainable during the 1980s, residents were informed that the community would close.By 1985, families had departed and most buildings were demolished.Today, little remains of Gagnon beyond sections of road and commemorative markers, making it one of Canada's most striking examples of a town that was almost completely erased..Saskatchewan — RobsartLocated in southwestern Saskatchewan, Robsart developed during the early twentieth century as a railway and agricultural service centre.The community once supported stores, a school and businesses serving farmers throughout the surrounding district.Rail transportation helped connect local agricultural producers with larger markets, allowing the settlement to prosper during the early years of prairie development.However, drought, economic hardship and changing farming practices gradually weakened the community.As farms consolidated and improved roads allowed residents to travel to larger centres, fewer people depended on Robsart's businesses.Stores closed, families moved away and buildings were left standing along increasingly quiet streets.Today, Robsart's weathered houses and commercial structures have made it a recognizable prairie ghost-town destination, although a small number of properties remain occupied.Honourable mention — Gunnar: Located near Lake Athabasca, Gunnar developed during the 1950s around a uranium mine operating during the Cold War.The remote community supported miners and their families, with housing and facilities constructed to accommodate the industrial workforce.At its height, Gunnar had approximately 800 residents and was an important centre for uranium production in northern Saskatchewan.However, when mining and milling operations ended in 1963–64, the settlement quickly lost its economic purpose.Most residents departed, leaving behind abandoned industrial infrastructure and buildings.The former mine site subsequently became the focus of environmental concerns involving radioactive materials and contaminated waste.Extensive remediation efforts have since been undertaken to address the environmental legacy of the abandoned operation..Yukon — Forty MileLocated at the confluence of the Yukon and Fortymile rivers, Forty Mile became an important gold-rush settlement during the late nineteenth century.The area had long been significant to the Hän people before prospectors arrived following gold discoveries in 1886.Forty Mile quickly developed into a trading and mining centre, attracting merchants, prospectors and entrepreneurs hoping to profit from the growing gold industry.The settlement featured trading posts, businesses and government facilities, becoming one of the Yukon's earliest major non-Indigenous communities.However, the Klondike Gold Rush beginning in 1896 dramatically changed the region's economy.As prospectors rushed toward the new goldfields and Dawson City expanded, Forty Mile lost much of its population and commercial importance.Today, surviving log buildings and archaeological remains form part of a historic site jointly managed by the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in and the Government of Yukon.Honourable mention — Silver City: Located near Kluane Lake, Silver City emerged during the Kluane gold rush of 1903–04.The settlement developed as a transportation and trading centre serving prospectors working in the surrounding region.Its businesses and buildings supported mining activity at a time when access to remote Yukon goldfields was difficult and expensive.However, as the initial gold rush faded, the community's population declined.By the 1920s, Silver City had been largely abandoned, although the site experienced a brief revival during construction of the Alaska Highway in the 1940s.Today, several historic structures remain, including weathered wooden buildings that reflect the settlement's gold-rush origins.The site is privately owned, and its remaining buildings provide a glimpse into an era when the promise of gold encouraged communities to emerge in some of Canada's most isolated landscapes.