Canadian

Former Liberal health minister Kamal Khera named consul general in Los Angeles

Diversity and Inclusion Minister Kamal Khera
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Kamal KheraCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Health Minister
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Kamal Khera
Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities
Diversity Minister Kamal Khera
Canadian Consulate General in Los Angeles
Kamal Khera
diplomatic appointment
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news