Former Liberal health minister Kamal Khera named consul general in Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Former Liberal cabinet minister Kamal Khera has been appointed Canada’s consul general in Los Angeles, little more than a year after losing her seat in the 2025 federal election.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced the appointment Tuesday as part of a wider reshuffling of Canada’s diplomatic representation in the United States.Khera replaced Zaib Shaikh and interim consul general Sylvie Bédard. She is expected to take up the position in the coming weeks.The Los Angeles consulate represents Canada across Southern California, Arizona and Nevada. Khera is no longer a member of Parliament after losing Brampton West in the April 2025 election.Khera briefly served as health minister in Carney’s first cabinet, holding the position from March 14 until May 13, 2025..Before that, she served as minister of seniors and minister of diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities.She also spent time as parliamentary secretary to the ministers of health, national revenue and international development.Khera worked as a registered nurse in the oncology unit at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto before entering politics.Her appointment places a former senior Liberal politician in charge of a Canadian diplomatic office responsible for one of the most economically and culturally influential regions in the United States.Three other appointments to U.S. diplomatic posts were announced Tuesday.Andrea Clements will become consul general in Detroit, replacing Colin Bird.Claire Kennedy will take over the Chicago post from Madeleine Féquière.Susannah Pierce will become consul general in New York, replacing Tom Clark.