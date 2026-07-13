Canadian

Former Manitoba MP Inky Mark charged after RCMP seize 439 firearms and $300K cash

Inky Mark
Inky MarkManitoba RCMP/X
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Manitoba Rcmp
Scott Mcmurchy
Inky Mark
National Weapons Enforcement Support Team
Possession of a firearm
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Western Standard
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