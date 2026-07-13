Former Manitoba MP Inky Mark charged after RCMP seize 439 firearms and $300K cash

CALGARY — A former Manitoba member of Parliament is facing firearms-related charges after police seized hundreds of guns, ammunition and more than $300,000 in cash during an RCMP investigation in the Dauphin area.Inky Mark, 78, has been charged with firearms trafficking, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, unsafe storage of firearms, careless use of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.The Manitoba RCMP announced Monday that officers executed search warrants at a Dauphin-area residence and seized 439 firearms, an antique cannon, ammunition and approximately $300,000 in Canadian currency.RCMP said they have identified at least three firearms that they believe were illegally trafficked, as well as one firearm with a tampered serial number..Police said the investigation began in March 2026 after authorities were notified that a 73-year-old Dauphin-area man was facing firearms-related charges in the United States.During that investigation, RCMP said they identified firearms that had been purchased by another individual but were allegedly never legally transferred. Investigators then obtained search warrants connected to Mark’s property.After further investigation, two warrants to search the second suspect’s home were obtained by the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST). “The illegal trafficking of prohibited weapons is a serious offence that threatens public safety,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner and Manitoba Commanding Officer Scott McMurchy said in a statement. “We thank the many RCMP officers who are working on this case for their tireless efforts in targeting individuals who are trafficking these dangerous and illegal weapons and bringing them to justice.”.Mark has been charged with: Firearm traffickingPossession of a firearm with a tampered serial numberPossession of property obtained by crime over $5,000Careless use of a firearm (two counts)Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorizedPossession of a prohibited device when knowing possession is unauthorized (two counts)Possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon with ammo without a license; andUnsafe storage of firearms (three counts)Mark previously served as the MP for Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette from 1997 to 2010, first under the Reform Alliance banner before joining the Conservative Party of Canada following the party’s creation in 2003, as well, served as mayor of Dauphin from 1994 to 1997.Mark was taken into custody and later released on a release order. Police say the investigation is ongoing.