Former NDP candidate accuses Zionists of being whores

Former federal NDP candidate Fayaz Karim (Mississauga-Streetsville, ON) has made a number of tweets insulting Zionists. Some of these comments have been directed at Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON), who said there was “no need for this kind of abuse.”“Comments and difference of opinion are always welcome; bile of this sort isn't,” tweeted Vuong on Tuesday. “I wonder whether @theJagmeetSingh will denounce these kinds of attacks because, so far, he hasn't.”.Since Vuong supports Israel, Karim said he was disgusting. “Says a Zionist whore,” said Karim. He called out Vuong for not speaking out about Palestinians being murdered. “What about these murders you Zionist prostitute,” he said. While Karim has gone after Vuong, he denounced British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for standing with Israel. “Maybe you need a history lesson preceding the last six months, you house coolie,” he said. This incident comes after former diversity and inclusion minister Ahmed Hussen said in 2022 the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) will no longer be working on an initiative for the Canadian government after it was discovered consultant Laith Marouf had made antisemitic remarks. READ MORE: Anti-racism director fired from Canadian government project for antisemitism“The antisemitic comments made by Laith Marouf are reprehensible and vile,” said Hussen. “We have provided notice to the CMAC that their funding has been cut and their project has been suspended.”.Karim could not be reached for comment in time for publication.