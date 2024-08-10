Former Ontario lt.-gov.'s granddaughter to run for Conservatives in Hamilton riding

The Conservatives said former Ontario lieutenant governor Lincoln Alexander’s granddaughter Erika will be its candidate in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, ON. Lincoln was the first black Ontario lieutenant governor, MP, and cabinet minister. The Conservatives said Lincoln was a leading figure in the fight for racial equality, and his legacy lives on in Erika. “Over the last nine years, Justin Trudeau has worked to divide this country and pit Canadians against one another,” said Erika in a press release. “Life has become unaffordable and our streets are rampant with crime, chaos and disorder.”She said she was “proud to be running with Common Sense Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to bring back the promise of Canada and unite this country for freedom.” After nine years of Trudeau, the Conservatives said Canadians are struggling to afford food, fuel, and shelter. It said crime is ravaging Canadian streets. If it forms government, it said it will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. It added she will be a tremendous advocate for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas residents and a valuable asset to its team.