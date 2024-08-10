Canadian

Former Ontario lt.-gov.'s granddaughter to run for Conservatives in Hamilton riding

Erika Alexander
Erika Alexander Courtesy Adam Carter/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Food
Division
Lincoln Alexander
Erika Alexander
Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas
Ontario Lieutenant Governor
Racial Equality

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news