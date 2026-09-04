Former red hot housing markets cool down in August

Canada’s two largest housing markets slipped into unfamiliar territory in August, with conditions favouring buyers.

On the west coast Metro Vancouver home sales reached 1,869, a 4.6% decline from August last year and 20.7% below the region's 10-year seasonal average, according to the Greater Vancouver Realtors association (GVR).

"The soft August sales data suggest the modest downward revisions we recently made to our 2026 forecast were a timely and prudent decision," said Andrew Lis, GVR's chief economist and vice-president of data analytics, attributing the decline to slowing immigration, reduced investor activity and mortgage rates that remain too high to mobilize sidelined buyers.

GVR may be in buyers’ territory, but they’ll still need deep pockets with the benchmark price in Metro Vancouver at $1,081,900 in August, down 5.6% from August last year and down 0.6% from July.

The single-family home benchmark price was $1,799,400, down 7.2% while the apartment benchmark price dropped 6.6% to $686,200, and attached properties fell back 4.4% to $1,028,800.

The number of homes listed for sale was 15,798, down 2.7% year-over-year but 26.2% above the 10-year seasonal average.

“The region's sales-to-active listings ratio settled at 12.3% in August just above the 12% floor that historical data suggests triggers sustained downward price pressure,” said Lis.