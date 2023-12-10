Former Time journalist says reckoning ahead for 'Covid Conspirators'

A former Time magazine journalist says the machinations behind COVID-19 are increasingly coming to light and that accountability could soon follow.In a Substack post entitled Closing in on the Covid Conspirators, Elizabeth Nickson recalled her early days at Time when the magazine would do a 'take out' on a major topic.“Ten reporters, five researchers, three fact checkers, two or three writers and a couple of editors would go to work for a couple of months and produce fifteen or twenty thousand definitive words,” she recalled.Nickson said those days are gone, although the pandemic begs for their return, so she offered a snapshot of the pandemic herself. She also admitted that new information is coming so fast and furious, even a book on the topic would be outdated in two months.“Injury and mechanisms of injury data are pouring in weekly,” Nickson wrote. For example, the “mother of all revelations” on vaccine-prompted deaths and injuries was just released November 30 by the New Zealand Loyal Party.“Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca and J&J are being sued across every jurisdiction in every country. Millions of people have been damaged, Edward Dowd estimates two million in the US alone and another physicist/statistician Denis Rancourt claims there have been as many as seventeen million deaths, world wide," Nickson said.In Australia, 147 people have been awarded $7.7 million, with two thousand more claims in progress.“Principally those damages recognized by governments are myocarditis and pericarditis,” Nickson wrote. Citing two studies, she said a COVID-19 shot had 2.5% chance of leading to myocarditis. “Guillam-Barré Syndrome, a severe immune disorder, turbo cancers and blood clots are the other three most common illnesses,” she added.Testimony to Congress by mRNA vaccine pioneer Robert Malone said the COVID-19 vaccines’ mRNA, lipid nanoparticles and spike proteins were all toxic.“Data suggests that it may be up to half of people that are receiving these have some degree of cardiac damage,” Malone told Congress.“So there's direct toxicity, there's indirect toxicity, there is autoimmune disease, there is toxicity from the particles, there's toxicity from the proteins, there's toxicity from the mRNA. It's all a big mess.”Data compiled by Edward Dowd showed growing trends in breast, brain, colon, skin and other cancers, with skin and colon showing the sharpest increases. .The damage extended beyond those who got needles, Nickson said. She pointed to a study in Infectious Disease Research by Helene Banoun, entitled Current state of knowledge on the excretion of mRNA and spike produced by anti-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.Banoun wrote that the spike proteins circulated in the vaccine recipient for four months and that mRNA and spike proteins were present in lipid nanoparticles and extracellular vesicles. This meant they could spread by skin contact and inhalation, as well as breast milk and through the placenta.Nickson said the implications were far-reaching.“One way or another, all of us have been damaged by this adventure in medicine. While all the government and major health centre sites foreswear shedding of mRNA particles, the unfortunate fact is that mRNA vaccines shed. Refuse vaccines, as I did, and you are vaccinated anyway, by your relatives at Christmas, at the gym or grocery store,” she wrote.However, Nickson lamented, the public has been subjected to a “massive, unholy propaganda campaign,” the workings of which continue to be revealed. A censorship industrial complex of 100 governmental and non-governmental organizations urged social media censorship and spread propaganda.“[M]aneuvers allowed the various countries’ armies to force the shot, government agencies to force the shot, allowed corporations to force the shot under threat of being fired, without, sometimes, pension or unemployment insurance,” she explained.Nixon pointed to the final report of Canada’s National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19, which said at least 11 charter rights were breached during the pandemic. The report also highlighted three facts “beyond dispute” on COVID-19 vaccines."Health Canada did not determine that the vaccines were safe and effective when they approved the vaccines,” the NCI wrote.“There has been a bait and switch perpetrated on the public by which the public received a different product ... a product which was neither safe nor effective from the product which was approved.“The third fact beyond dispute is that vaccines are adulterated ... by the presence of foreign DNA fragments and a sequence from a monkey virus called SV40, suspected of causing cancer. Adulterated products are neither safe nor effective.”Nickson called Canada “the demented Dominion” but said other western nations were no better.“Every Canadian institution failed. Every American, British, French, German, Australian, Japanese institution failed. They are all now suspect of colluding in the poisoning of the world’s population. Every institution is vulnerable to lawsuits for vaccine damage and colluding in falsified data, and propaganda," she wrote."Government media like the BBC and CBC are liable for falsifying stories, betraying their mandate to serve the public and betraying the mandate of fairness. Legacy media deserve class action lawsuits for their betrayal of trust."In the US, at least, legal remedies may soon be found.“Dr. David Martin, who is both an MD and a patent lawyer is planning a series of lawsuits that will overturn the vaccine companies’ immunity,” Nickson wrote.“Martin and others believe they can prove further collusions between the Department of Defence and the vaccine companies which will eventually force the dropping of the immunity shield and then, all of the deaths, injuries, become civil liabilities for the manufacturers.“That this trail leads to the CDC, Health and Human Services, the FDA and the Department of Defence cannot be ignored.”Nickson said globalists and their institutions have had depopulation agendas for decades, leaving some final questions yet to be answered: “Was COVID-19 attempted genocide? And if so, why? What are they hiding?”