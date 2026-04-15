Founder and former leader of Canadian Nationalist Party arrested for hate speech

The founder and former leader of the fringe Canadian Nationalist Party has been arrested and charged with wilful promotion of hatred.Travis Patron, 35, of Redvers, Sask., was arrested by Carlyle RCMP after police received reports of "hateful material being posted online in a public forum."Patron has a history of racially charged arrests and incidents; he was previously convicted of inciting hatred against Jewish people and harassing an interracial couple in Saskatoon in 2023.He was also convicted in 2024 on two separate occasions of impersonating a police officer.In the first instance, he pretended to be a University of Saskatchewan special constable, and in another, he impersonated a police officer and accused a woman of abducting her African-Canadian child in downtown Saskatoon.As of January 2025, Patron had two different probation orders and was required to undertake counselling or anger management courses as a result of his previous offences..The details surrounding his latest arrest are unclear, but according to the RCMP, an investigation into Patron's online behaviour had been ongoing since April 2025.Patron ran as a candidate for the Nationalist Party and then as an independent in the riding of Souris—Moose Mountain during the 2019 and 2025 federal elections, respectively.In both elections he attained just 0.4% of the vote in the rural Saskatchewan riding.He is due to appear in court on May 13 in Carlyle, Sask.