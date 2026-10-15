Fourth Marineland beluga dies in Chicago aquarium, animal death toll climbs to six

CALGARY — Another former Marineland beluga has died at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, becoming the fourth whale to die at the facility and the sixth animal to die since being relocated from the Canadian marine park.Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga, died on earlier this month after experiencing several weeks of declining health. According to Shedd Aquarium, Caspian had been struggling to consume her full diet, raising concerns about her nutritional intake and hydration.''Even when we know an animal is seriously ill, outward behavior and blood tests cannot reveal the full extent of underlying disease.'' Shedd said in their statement.''Animals can mask signs of illness, continuing familiar behaviors while their health deteriorates.''Blood samples collected during treatment revealed abnormalities in her electrolyte levels and blood acidity. Veterinarians determined that her blood had become dangerously acidic, a condition that can interfere with normal heart function..Caspian was among 10 belugas transferred to Shedd Aquarium during the summer as part of an international effort to relocate 30 belugas and four dolphins from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont.Her death follows those of three other former Marineland belugas at the Chicago facility: Peekachu, 23, on August 25; Rain, 20, on September 2; and Osiris, 26, on September 21.A fifth former Marineland beluga, Jelly Bean, died on September 18 after being transferred to Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain. Shedd Aquarium also lost Beethoven, a 34-year-old longtime resident beluga, in September. Final post-mortem examinations of Peekachu and Rain revealed longstanding gastrointestinal diseases that aquarium officials believe developed before the whales arrived in Chicago.Rain's examination identified severe chronic inflammation in her small intestine, liver abnormalities and evidence of a previous fungal infection affecting her respiratory system. Peekachu's examination revealed chronic intestinal disease, pre-existing high blood pressure and lung scarring consistent with an earlier injury or resolved pneumonia. According to CBS Chicago, Peekachu's stomach contained bird feathers, sticks and porous rocks, while Rain's contained small particles of material that may have been paint..New findings have also emerged following the deaths of Jelly Bean, a beluga, and Echo, a dolphin, at Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain.Both animals died in September after being transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., as part of the international relocation effort.According to an October 13 statement from Oceanogràfic, preliminary post-mortem examinations identified several medical conditions that may have been present before the animals arrived in Spain.Jelly Bean, a 19-year-old beluga that died on September 18, experienced complications involving her metabolism and the regulation of water and electrolyte levels.Veterinary examinations identified abnormalities involving her heart, thyroid gland and adrenal glands. Officials said the findings may have contributed to her declining health, although further analysis is underway.Echo, a 30-year-old dolphin that died on September 23, had experienced vision problems and reduced mobility in one of her flippers before developing neurological and respiratory complications.Preliminary examinations identified inflammation in her brain tissue consistent with a possible parasitic infection, although additional testing is required to determine the cause.Oceanogràfic said investigations into both deaths remain ongoing, with veterinary specialists working to better understand the animals' underlying health conditions..Marineland closed to the public in 2024, leaving the future of its remaining marine mammals uncertain.The relocation effort followed warnings from Marineland that it lacked the financial resources to continue caring for the animals and that euthanasia could become necessary if alternative arrangements were not secured.The whales and dolphins were subsequently transferred to five institutions across the United States and Spain over approximately six weeks.Despite the recent deaths, Shedd Aquarium reported that its six surviving former Marineland belugas were consuming their full diets and making progress adapting to their new surroundings.Oceanogràfic Valencia also reported that its four surviving relocated animals were progressing favourably under continued veterinary observation.Both aquariums said investigations into the deaths remain ongoing, with further medical findings expected as additional examinations and laboratory testing are completed.