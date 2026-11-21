CALGARY — When should the Christmas decorations go up?For me, the answer has always been after Remembrance Day. Let November 11 pass, then bring out the tree, unpack the ornaments, and start preparing the house for Christmas.It is a simple custom, and one I think is worth keeping.I enjoy Christmas and look forward to decorating. Familiar ornaments, Christmas music and an evening spent putting everything in place are part of the pleasure of the season. Waiting until after Remembrance Day still leaves more than six weeks to enjoy it all.That seems a reasonable balance between those who begin immediately after Halloween and those who insist on waiting until December.Here in Alberta, some households apparently favour a later start.A 2022 Time2Play survey of 1,000 Canadians, covered by Daily Hive, found Alberta respondents began decorating an average of 3.5 weeks before Christmas, or roughly December 1. The coverage did not identify how many respondents were Albertans, so the provincial finding provides only a limited snapshot. It also describes decorating habits rather than opinions about the proper starting date..Across Canada, there is considerable disagreement about when Christmas should make its appearance.According to VITA Daily’s coverage of a 2026 HomeSense survey, 31% of Canadians selected after Remembrance Day as the appropriate time to begin decorating, the largest individual response. Another 28% considered any time acceptable, 25% chose December 1 and 14% selected after Halloween.The publication did not provide the survey’s sample size or methodology. Those figures should therefore be treated cautiously, but they suggest the after-Remembrance-Day custom still has a following.The Royal Canadian Legion has offered similar advice. Minutes from a December 2022 public relations committee meeting record its recommendation that people wait until after November 11 to decorate, while respecting the choices of individuals and organizations..That strikes me as sensible. A worthwhile custom can be encouraged without becoming another rule for people to argue over.There is also pleasure in allowing the year to unfold at its own pace. Anticipation is part of Christmas. We need not hurry through autumn simply because the shops have moved on to their next display.Retailers have their reasons for getting an early start. Households are free to follow their own calendars.An ornament bought in October can stay in its box for a few weeks. Christmas will lose none of its appeal while we wait.Of course, Alberta weather calls for some practical judgment. If a suitable afternoon presents itself for hanging outdoor lights, I would understand anyone taking advantage of it. Putting them up early and waiting until after Remembrance Day to switch them on seems a perfectly reasonable arrangement.Once November 11 has passed, however, I see no need to insist that everyone wait until December.Decorating takes time and effort. If a family wants several weeks to enjoy the result, that is their business. The tree, the nativity scene and the ornaments collected over the years deserve more than a hurried appearance before being packed away again.National figures show that late November and early December are the most common starting periods..A November 2025 survey by Narrative Research and the Logit Group found 35% of Canadian holiday decorators began in late November, while 37% started in early December. Another 17% began in early November, and 11% waited until mid-to-late December.The online survey included 1,231 Canadian adults, with results weighted by age, gender and region. Its timing question asked when decorators began, rather than when they believed others should. Every household has its own arrangements. Work schedules, visiting family and long-standing customs all play a part. I would not presume to judge someone’s respect for Remembrance Day by the wreath on their front door.For my own home, though, I am content to keep a familiar order: observe Remembrance Day, then prepare for Christmas.Some customs remain worth keeping simply because they are considerate, practical and give each occasion its due.