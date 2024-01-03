Freeland billed for limos, taxis in Toronto

Records show Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland expensed thousands for limousines and taxis in Toronto, despite claims she relied on climate-friendly bicycles and transportation, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “I think all of us who are in these positions of responsibility need to take a deep breath and ask ourselves what we did today to fight climate change,” said Freeland at a Senate National Finance Committee meeting. “What did I do today to be sure that we’re doing the right things for Canada?” Freeland billed $3,040 for limo and taxi rides in the Greater Toronto Area. The charges by private transportation companies were in addition to $6,736 in expense claims for separate trips by her official chauffeur. Billings excluded a $781 claim by her for cars and drivers she hired to attend a 2021 United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Scotland. She said she led Canadians by example on climate change. Finance Canada took five months to itemize her limousine and taxi billings. These figures were disclosed after the Office of the Information Commissioner requested their release. Blacklock’s Reporter asked for the figures after she boasted in July she did not own a car and used carbon-friendly methods to travel around Toronto. She called all claims to the contrary “blatant disinformation.” She acknowledged she was an MP from downtown Toronto. “A fact that still shocks my dad is I don’t actually own a car because I live in downtown Toronto,” she said.“I am like 300m from the nearest subway.”She said she walks and takes the subway. When it comes to her children, she said she makes them walk, ride their bikes and take the subway. Freeland has not explained her expense claims or the use of a government-issued car and chauffeur in the GTA. She has described herself as a thrifty wife and mother with the simple habits of a farmer. “I’m a farmgirl,” she said. Records published in July showed Freeland’s chauffeur claimed expenses for meals and other costs for 28 days while driving her around. READ MORE: Freeland can't explain chauffeur’s expenses, as she only uses public transitWhile she said she did not use a car with a chauffeur, she did not explain the charges made by her driver.“Melissa [Lantsman], I am disappointed to see you peddling blatant misinformation,” she said.