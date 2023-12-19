Freeland holds meeting with Muslim leaders about combating Islamophobia

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent time Monday listening to Muslim community leaders from the Toronto Islamic Centre. “The rise in Islamophobic hate crimes has left many Muslim Canadians feeling unsafe,” tweeted Freeland. “It is unacceptable.”.Freeland said Islamophobia “has no place in Canada — or anywhere.”Canadian freelance journalist Hanya Toderoff said Canadianophobia and Christianophobia have no place in Canada. “Like Nazis in the HOC — it’s totally unacceptable for groups like Radical Islamics to come here believing they don’t have to assimilate or make a positive contribution,” said Toderoff. “It’s time to deport terrorists and illegals.”.Canadian author Mark Bohaichuk asked Freeland if she posted a similar comment when three Alberta churches were recently set ablaze. “Can you be more disconnected than you are!?”.Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby endorsed a manifesto calling for the liberation of pro-Palestine speech on November 7. READ MORE: Trudeau-appointed Islamophobia rep endorses legal letter calling for pro-Hamas free speech rightsThe signatories condemned the atrocities in Palestine, but it did not cover the Hamas attacks in Israel. They accused Israel of “ongoing apartheid and genocide.”