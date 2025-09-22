Freeland's WEF Switzerland hotel cost almost $4,400 for two nights

Chrystia Freeland’s accommodations during last year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, cost Canadian taxpayers $4,335.96 for two nights, according to government expense records. When combined with two accompanying staff members, the total reached $11,188.62.Freeland attended the annual gathering in Davos, which brings together political leaders, business executives, and academics to discuss pressing global issues, including economic growth, climate policy, and international security. As both Canada’s finance minister and deputy prime minister, she participated in panels and meetings with global counterparts..Hotel and travel expenses for Canadian delegations to international conferences have faced scrutiny in the past. Davos, known for its limited accommodations and high demand during the forum, is frequently cited as one of the most expensive destinations for government travel. Previous Canadian officials attending WEF events have also incurred significant costs, though the specific amounts vary year to year depending on delegation size and availability of accommodations.Opposition parties have often raised questions about government spending on international travel, especially in light of affordability concerns at home. Critics argue that such expenses may appear excessive to taxpayers. Supporters counter that participation in forums like Davos is important for advancing Canada’s economic and diplomatic interests.The disclosure of the expenses comes amid ongoing debates about government accountability and transparency in spending. While attending international summits is a routine part of ministerial responsibilities, the price of accommodations in Davos continues to generate public attention.