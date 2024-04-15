G7 leaders blast Iran for attacking Israel

The G7 leaders have condemned Iran for carrying out an attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel received help from its allies and stopped the attack. “We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security,” said the G7 leaders in a Sunday statement. With these actions, the G7 leaders acknowledged Iran “has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation.” They added this must be avoided. While the attack happened, they said they “will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation.”“In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives,” they said. “We will also strengthen our co-operation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in December, saying Canada was in favour of working “towards a sustainable ceasefire.”READ MORE: Trudeau backs 'sustainable ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas warTrudeau’s statement was made with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The United Nations General Assembly had voted on a motion to request an immediate ceasefire.