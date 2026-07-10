Gay couple sues surrogate for $600,000 after she refused request to terminate pregnancy

A gay male couple in Ontario is suing the surrogate mother who carried their child, alleging her decision to continue the pregnancy despite their request for an abortion caused them "significant emotional distress and financial hardship."According to reports, the surrogate, a single mother and corrections officer from Ontario’s Muskoka region, underwent in-vitro fertilization using a donor egg and sperm from both intended parents. Initial relations were positive, but tensions erupted in when an ultrasound revealed the fetus had a cleft lip, possible cleft palate, and a minor heart defect.In a lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court in May, the intended parents allege the surrogate failed to keep them informed about the baby’s health, placed the child at risk, caused them significant emotional distress, and breached confidentiality agreements. The couple has remained anonymous. The surrogate allegedly declined the request and continued with the pregnancy. The woman later gave birth to a baby boy who was largely healthy, and the couple went on to adopt him. Months afterward, they launched a lawsuit against her, seeking $600,000 in damages..The surrogate mother, who remain anonymous, spoke about the lawsuit to The National Post."You know I’m a single mom, you know I have a daughter, and you’re basically suing me for my house. It seems very s***ty, it’s just awful. I just feel used. They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted and they threw me away.”The legal action also involves disagreements over the circumstances surrounding the birth. The couple allegedly wanted the delivery moved to a hospital after concerns were raised about the baby’s condition, while the surrogate proceeded with a planned home birth attended by midwives. The child was later transferred to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties following the birth.Under Canadian law, a person who is pregnant has the final authority over decisions involving their own body, including whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy. Surrogacy agreements cannot legally force someone to undergo a medical procedure against their will.As of now the lawsuit has not yet been decided by the courts. The allegations made by the couple have not been proven, and the surrogate will have an opportunity to respond to the claims.