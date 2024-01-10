Gladu accuses NDP and BQ of blocking Heritage Committee inquiry on Menzies' incident

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu is accusing the NDP and Bloc Québécois of supporting Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s “egregious attack on press freedom.”In a letter to Heritage Committee chair Hedy Fry, Gladu and five other MPs said the committee “has a duty and a responsibility” to address press freedom and free expression “especially when it comes under attack.”The letter is in response to the January 8 arrest of Rebel Media journalist David Menzies as he was trying to ask a question directed to Freeland about what the Liberal government has failed to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization..In a post on Twitter (“X”) Gladu accused the NDP and Bloc members of deliberately blocking the committee from being recalled to “scrutinize” the incident.“Traditional media coverage of the incident has been nearly non-existent,” they wrote. “The Parliamentary Press Gallery has remained silent on this attack on fundamental freedoms coveted by Canadians, including freedom of the press and free expression and is yet to issue a statement condemning the incident. In addition, the Trudeau Liberals have failed to apologize for the incident, despite the fact the journalist has been released without being charged.”The letter calls on Fry to reconvene the committee “at the earliest opportunity” under Standing Order 106(4).“The committee must fulfill its mandate and provide greater scrutiny of the January 8 arrest of a member of the independent media and attack on press freedom and freedom of expression. All committee members must recognize this incident as a dangerous precedent.”The letter is co-signed by: Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas; Bow River MP Martin Shields; Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh; Drummond MP Martin Champoux; and New Westminster-Burnaby MP Peter Julian.