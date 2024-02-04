Canadian

Global Affairs Canada says China was successful in targeting specific audiences in Canada through China-based platforms such as WeChat

WeChat
WeChat Courtesy Mugoli Samba/Radio-Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Government
Global Affairs Canada
Michael Chong
Wechat
2021 Election
Disinformation
Tencent
Chinese Agents
Rod Stewart
Relations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news