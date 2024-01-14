Canadian

Global Affairs Canada says Israel unsafe for critics

Israel flag in Underwater Observatory Marine Park
Israel flag in Underwater Observatory Marine ParkCourtesy Tiia Monto/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Israel
United States
Social Media
Safety
Custody
Global Affairs Canada
Scrutiny
Detainment
Clashes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news